County players honored by prep sports publication

The High School Sports Report announced its all-state football teams for the 2020 season and Berkeley County programs are well represented on the lists.
The HSSR is a prep sports publication that has been honoring student-athletes and coaches since the 1980s.
Goose Creek High School landed three players on the HSSR’s Class 5A all-state offense: RB Demetri Simmons, WR Malachi Taylor and WR James Levine. Gators LB Quinn Tolbert and DB Melvin Ravenel were selected to the Class 5A defense.
Berkeley High School WR Solomon Butler also made the Class 5A offense and teammate DB Myles Walker is on the Class 5A defense.
Cane Bay High School DL Deondre Smith was named to the Class 5A defense for the Cobras.
Hanahan High School placed two players on the Class 3A offense: OL Andrew Stewart and kicker Blake Morros. Two Hawks landed on the Class 3A defense: DL Kai Buffalo and LB Alex Herriott.
Linebacker Tyler Harper and DL Will Ramey were Class 2A defense picks from Philip Simmons High School.
Cross ATH Kaden White was named to the Class A offense while teammate DB Jah’Tavious Gaines is on the Class A defense.
St. John’s Christian QB Nai’Ryan Bookert was named a winner of the Lonnie Robinson Memorial award, which goes out to the top senior football player in SCISA by the HSSR.
Teammates WR Corey Moraux, RB Bryce Taylor, LB Johnny Biering and DB Nick Jimenez were selected to the HSSR’s SCISA Class A all-state squad.
All-rookie selections from the county are Goose Creek DL Curtis Smiley, Hanahan RB Kevon Rivera and WR Mason Brady.
Also, Gators coach Jason Winstead earned Region 7-AAAAA Coach of the Year honors after guiding Goose Creek to its second straight region title.