Cobras will be heavy on experience in 2022

The Cane Bay High School baseball team will be among the most experienced in the Lowcountry next spring.
The Cobras can return all but two players from a young squad that took some lumps this season. They finished just 5-17 overall and 2-10 in Region 7-AAAAA, but did record one memorable victory over then No. 1 Summerville.
The two seniors moving on from the program are RHP/OF Jesse Patterson and 2B Carson Phuntek.
“Those two young men helped lead a very young group of players throughout the season,” Cane Bay coach Shane Todd said. “We dressed a total of 21 players on our varsity baseball team at various times throughout the season and return 19 of those guys that gained valuable experience this year. We had the youngest AAAAA varsity baseball team in the state and they had to learn a lot on the fly. The competition at times overwhelmed them but they worked to improve and the second half of the season the improvement was noticed.”
The leading hitter over the second half of the campaign was eighth grader Ethan Dodson (.324 in the second half). Another middle schooler in the starting lineup was 1B Devon Hogue.
Freshmen starters included C Jace Stancil and SS Julian Minus. The sophomore starters were 3B Cameron Avery, LF Cameron Williams and DH Miles Singleton.
Dodson and Williams swiped 12 bags each and Stancil knocked in nine runs.
“We are excited with the talented young players we have coming back and, with the completion of our new covered hitting facility, we feel that we have a core nucleus of players who will continue to improve and put us in the upper tier of our region going forward,” Todd said.
The senior leaders for 2022 will be RHP/ UT Hunter Coleman, 2B Seth Robinson and RHP Jimmy Velez – all returning starters.
Additional players with returning experience are juniors LHP/1B Jacob Laffey and RHP/OF Zachary Hayes along with sophomores RHP Hunter Mellott and OF John Nichols. Also, freshmen RHP/3B Dillon Moody, RHP/OF CJ Myers and RHP/OF Anthony Alvarez all saw some varsity action along with another eighth grader in LHP/OF Jered Petty.
Coleman (3-5, 4.09 ERA) fanned 49 batters in 40 innings and Velez (2-3, 2.94 ERA) struck out 44 batters in 31 innings. In Coleman’s best start, he hurled a one-hitter against top-ranked Summerville in a 1-0 victory.
At the plate, Coleman scored 12 runs and drove in nine runs.