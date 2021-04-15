Cobras take region series

The youthful Cane Bay High School baseball team has its first region series win of the spring.
The visiting Cobras edged Goose Creek High School 8-6 in a contest highlighted by an entertaining finish. Freshman catcher Jace Stancil delivered a two-run double to right field with two outs in the top of the seventh to put the Cobras over the top on April 14.
Cobras pitcher Hunter Coleman, a junior, finished off a complete game in the bottom of the frame, striking out two batters in retiring the side in order.
“This group has been scrappy all year and they come to work hard,” Cane Bay coach Shane Todd said. “There have been times this season they’ve been overmatched going in - and we sort of knew that going in - but they kept their composure. We didn’t have the one inning where we melt down defensively.”
The Cobras trailed 2-1 going into the sixth before scoring four runs to grab a 5-2 lead. The Gators, though, struck for four runs in the bottom of the sixth to regain a 6-5 advantage.
Jesse Villicana’s two-run double was the big blow for the Gators.
“We didn’t fall apart,” Todd said. “We came right back out and generated some offense. Later in the game, we eliminated the strikeouts and gave ourselves more opportunities. You’ve got to be able to get big hits.”
Coleman allowed four hits and struck out five batters to take the win from the bump.
“It’s a good team win,” Todd said. “Every kid in that dugout contributed in some way. It was very positive. It’s good for them to have a night like this.”
In the sixth, eighth-grader Jarad Petty and Stancil drove in single runs followed by sophomore Cameron Williams, who gave the Cobras a 5-2 lead with a two-run single.
Villacana pulled the Gators within 5-4 on a double to right center and Goose Creek evened the score on a fielder’s choice when Alex Dial beat a throw home on a grounder on the infield.
Colten Gillam’s sacrifice fly to center put the Gators on top, 6-5.
Coleman’s sacrifice fly to left field tied it for the Cobras in the seventh, setting the stage for Stancil.
Cane Bay also won the first game of the series, 9-3, on April 11.
Cobras junior pitcher Jimmy Velez pitched six innings and struck out seven batters.
Coleman led the way at the plate with two hits.
“We did a good job of getting two-out hits with runners in scoring position,” Todd said. “That allowed us to take advantage of some mistakes that were made that extended a couple of innings. We didn’t play perfect on defense but we were able to make plays to get ourselves out of some jams that errors had put us in during the game.”
Cane Bay, which has just two seniors, was previously swept in region play by Wando and Stratford.