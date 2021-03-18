Cobras shock No. 1 team; Stags roll

On March 15, Cane Bay High School’s baseball team showed it could compete with the No. 1 team in Class 5A.
Two days later, the Cobras did more than keep it close. They handed top-ranked Summerville High School a 1-0 loss.
“We told our guys on Monday that no one believes that we should be on the field with their team,” Cane Bay coach Shane Todd said. “They have a ton of top-tier talent and they are well-coached but if you believe you can or you can’t, you’re right. They saw that they could compete on Monday (a 7-2 loss). We made a few mistakes and when you do that against a good team you are going to get beat. They came to the game (March 17) focused and ready to compete.”
The Cobras are inexperienced in 2021, with only three guys having played varsity baseball last year. The Green Wave have at least that many committed to Division I colleges.
Junior righty Hunter Coleman turned in a three-hit shutout, though, and the defense made some plays behind him as the Cobras pulled off a shocker. Coleman struck out nine batters and walked two.
The Cobras, who finished with three hits, scored the lone run in the top of the seventh. Freshman catcher Jace Stancil singled to lead off the at-bat and eighth grader Ethan Dodson came in to pinch run. An error allowed Dodson to move to third base and he came home on a suicide squeeze off the bat of junior Seth Robinson.
Summerville’s Cole Messina singled with two outs in the bottom of the seventh but Coleman coaxed a ground ball back to the mound to end it.
“It was a big win for these guys because most of them have never played on this big a stage against that type of opponent on the road,” Todd said. “Rankings don’t mean a lot this early in the season but it is the first win over a No. 1 ranked team in our history. I told them not to break their arms patting themselves on the back. If you go 1-20-something, no one will care about that one win. We tell them respect the game, play hard, and see what happens. It is a long season but this was an early highlight.”
Green Wave pitching fanned nine Cobras.
Berkeley 16,
Fort Dorchester 6
Berkeley High School's baseball team erupted for nine runs in the top of the third inning and went on to close out Fort Dorchester in five innings, 16-6, on March 17.
The Stags finished with 13 hits, led by leadoff hitter Jackson Proctor and Gabe White with two apiece. Rhett Legette and Jackson Proctor launched home runs, while Proctor added a triple and White two doubles.
White and Legette combined for seven RBIs and the Stags scored at least one run in every inning.
Miller McGuire tossed three innings to earn the win for Berkeley. He allowed two hits and three earned runs while striking one batter and walking three.
Jackson Harville drove in two runs for Fort Dorchester.
Berkeley 6,
Fort Dorchester 4
Berkeley’s Gracie DeCuir was 4 for 4 and Riley Daniel smashed a two-run homer to propel the Stags past Fort Dorchester, 6-4, in a non-region softball game on March 17 in Moncks Corner.
Abby Prince hurled 5.1 innings to earn the victory inside the circle, giving up four earned runs on eight hits. DeCuir came on to record the final five outs to garner a save.