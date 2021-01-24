Cobras get tough start to region slate

The Cane Bay High School girls basketball team won’t get the chance to ease into the Region 7-AAAAA slate. The Lady Cobras must be dialed in right out of the gate.
Cane Bay begins region play at home against preseason region favorite Wando High School on Jan. 28 then runs into seven-time defending region champion Goose Creek High School on the road on Jan. 30.
Cane Bay was picked fourth in the region.
“You can look at it one of two ways,” Cane Bay coach Ira Owens said. “It’s going to go the way everybody expects it to, which is we lose both games, or we can step up and shock people right off the bat. I feel like talent-wise we can play with both of them but we’ve got to play smart and make some shots. Both of them are really good, fundamental teams. They’re going to do the little things right. With Wando, we’re going to be hurting against their size inside. Goose Creek’s girls know how to win. Even with everything they lost from last year, they’re 6-0.”
Cane Bay (1-2) hasn’t played since Dec. 8, a 56-42 loss to Summerville, Class 5A's fourth-ranked team. Like everybody else, the Lady Cobras have been on a COVID-19 break. In their other games, they lost to Fort Dorchester (48-46) then defeated the Patriots (44-41).
Wando is 1-3, with two losses to Summerville and one to Ashley Ridge. The lone win was over Ashley Ridge.
“Our big key is to be consistent over four quarters,” Owens said. “When we played Summerville, we had two good quarters and two lousy quarters.”
The Cobras trailed 13-11 after a quarter but fell behind 27-13 at halftime. They rallied to close within 38-34 before getting outscored 19-8 in the final quarter.
Sophomore Alaina Nettles and senior Amya Henderson pace the Lady Cobras on the scoreboard with 13 points a game while also leading other statistical categories.
Nettles is out front in rebounds (10.3 rpg) and steals (4.7 spg) while Henderson and Nettles share the assists lead with 2.3 per contest.
Junior Tatum Carr and sophomore Ryian Howard are also consistent contributors to the scoreboard at 6.7 and 5.2 points per game. Howard is also the second leading rebounder, with Henderson, at 4.7 per game, while Carr chips in four rebounds and 2.3 steals a contest.
Sophomore Samantha Mullen averages 3.3 points and two rebounds.
Cane Bay travels to Stratford on Feb. 1.