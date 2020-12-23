Cobra wrestlers put up a strong fight at Summerville

The Cobras were in position to earn an upset over the Green Wave Dec. 22, but failed to get the finish they needed.
The Cane Bay Wrestling team, which entered the season ranked 14th among Class AAAAA teams in the state, traveled to third-ranked Summerville for a match. The Cobras won six of the first eight weight classes to take a 31-10 lead.
The team and its fans were bursting with excitement, knowing if the Cobras could take just one of the remaining weight classes it may be enough for them to win. Cane Bay would have to forfeit one of those classes, but the best Summerville could do if it won all five of the other classes without picking up a pin, technical fall or major decision would be a 31-31 tie to force overtime.
Unfortunately for the Cobras, Summerville not only won all the remaining classes, it also picked up bonus points in each to claim a 44-31 victory.
“Cane Bay is easily the best team we have seen this season,” Summerville coach Darryl Tucker said. “We knew they would be a great group. Tim (Wash) does a good job with his guys over there. Nobody is really where they want to be this time of year, but we were down 31-10 and three of our best kids got pinned tonight and we still won the match; that tells me we are a pretty good group. We have to keep the bonus points off the board, but we didn’t panic and stayed with it.”
The Cobras picked up a lot of bonus points early in the match as Sean Price, Gabriel West and JJ Peace all pinned their Summerville opponent and Will Coker earned a 12-0 major decision.
As Summerville rallied, Aidan Jurey, Ryu Brown, Steel Walker and David Rundell all pinned their Cane Bay opponent while Brayton Killiri earned a 23-10 major decision and Jeremiah Pressley won by forfeit.
Summerville’s Kyle Combs got the action started with a 19-5 major decision in the 182-pound class. During the fourth bout of the evening, Green Wave heavyweight Rubin Izzard won with a pin.
Summerville 44, Cane Bay 31
182- Kyle Combs (S) maj. dec Tristan Rivera (CB) 19-5
195- Will Coker (CB) maj. dec Brock Eastman (S) 12-0
220- Sean Price (CB) pin. De’Andre Jones (S) 1:29
285- Rubin Izzard (S) pin. Chase Haymans (CB) 0:48
106- Gabriel West (CB) pin Xavier Anderson (S) 4:48
113- JJ Peace (CB) pin Ben Guillam (S) 5:18
120- Delshaun Peace-Robinson (CB) dec. Preston Hernandez (S) 6-3
126- Brandon Flory (CB) pin. Gavin Butler (S) 2:47
132- Aidan Jurey (S) pin. Tyler Wall (CB) 1:32
138- Brayton Killiri (S) maj dec Jacob Driggers (CB) 23-10
145- Ryu Brown (S) pin Jalyn McKeen (CB) 4:45
152- Steel Walker (S) pin Jared Tyson (CB) 3:00
160- Jeremiah Pressley (S) wbf.
170- David Rundell (S) pin. Ben Newton (CB) 1:21