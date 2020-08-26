Coaching chemistry catalyst for Stags football

Randy Robinson’s football teams at Berkeley High School have won 40 games and three region championships in four years.
In between the lines, a plethora of Stags playmakers have made their mark on the win column in Moncks Corner. Outside the lines, coaching chemistry has been one of the driving forces for the Stags, too.
Robinson’s varsity staff is loaded with coaching veterans as he enters his fifth season. Berkeley is 40-10 since 2016.
“My defensive staff, those four guys are hilarious,” Robinson said. “You get into a meeting room with them and they just get along. It shows with how they teach. They’re all on the same page… You don’t get egos checked at the door in high school all the time but that’s definitely the case with those four. I’ve been on the headsets with them and all four of them have made a call or suggestion that’s helped us win a game.”
Gary Christensen is the defensive coordinator and leads the defensive linemen. He’s a longtime coach in Berkeley County, having also made stops at Hanahan and Cane Bay high schools. Being a team player is an asset.
“He listens to ideas in defensive meetings,” Robinson said. “Half the battle is the staff working well together. I’ve got one that likes to blitz all the time and one that don’t like to blitz all the time. Gary manages to come up with an even keel game plan each week. That’s his strength.”
Defensive backs coach Fred Edwards, who spent many years with John McKissick at Summerville, is in his 44th season wearing a headset. He’s ready to go in rain, sleet or snow.
“He’s the best fundamental defensives back coach I’ve been around,” Robinson said. “He loves it. With weather some time, we might say let’s make an adjustment to the schedule but he doesn’t care if it’s raining. He says I want to get on the field and work with the kids. He’ll just put the rain boots on and keep on trucking.”
Inside linebackers coach Mike Ward, a former head coach at Georgetown, has been sporting a clipboard for more than 20 years, too. Ward still has that fire and brings the heat in pre-game motivation.
“He’s one of those aggressive guys,” Robinson said. “He wants to bring it. He wants aggressive guys. He keeps an edge with our guys. He’s the hype guy. He gets them fired up before every game on Friday night.”
Outside linebackers coach Brett Fields is the young’un of the group. Fields was in the first group of Cane Bay Cobras when they cranked up their program in 2008 and played three seasons.
“He’s going to be a really good coordinator one day,” Robinson said. “He’s been around all those old guys. He’s really getting good. He’s level-headed for a younger guy and he’s a great teacher. He goes through his list each day because he wants to get his guys right.”
High above the field on varsity game nights with Christensen is Cole Faulkner, the team’s defensive spotter. Faulkner is the coordinator on B-Team and junior varsity.
“He keeps the young guys straight for me,” Robinson said. “As far as our adjustments a lot of times he’s dead on it. He and Gary are up there scheming in between each series.”
On the other side of the line of scrimmage, Monty Polk will be in his first year as the varsity offensive line coach. Pundits say the offensive line is the most difficult to lead but Robinson has plenty of confidence in Polk.
“He’s been with the JV guys since I’ve been here and we’re basically starting four new ones, so he and his boys are coming along,” Robinson said. “I told him the quicker his group comes along the better we’ll be. His guys believe in him and he believes in them. Offensive line is about relationships. If there is one group you’ve got to have relationships with, it’s that one.”
Offensive coordinator Cam Willis is also in his first year and still coaches Stags wide receivers.
“He’s creative,” Robinson said. “He worked for (Steve) Taneyhill for several years and I like those creative offensive guys. He’s very good in the passing game. He and I are opposites. I’m an offensive guy that watches the front. He’s an offensive guy that watches the back end. It’s a pretty good combination.”
Brandon Cantrell coaches the quarterbacks and running backs. He’s a former Stags football player and spent time as an assistant coach at Timberland High School.
“He’s been around Berkeley County for a while,” Robinson said. “He played for Coach (Jerry) Brown here and coached at Timberland for a long time. He’s been with me the whole time. He is kind of the run-game guy.”
Robinson spends most of time on offense, too.
“I keep an eye on both but my hands are a lot more on offense than they are on defense now,” he said.
The 2020 Stags open practice on Sept. 8 and begin the regular season at home on Sept. 25 against defending Region 7-AAAAA champion Goose Creek High School.
Berkeley won region titles in Robinson’s first three years but the streak came to an end against Goose Creek in 2019. The Gators figure to have another strong team this fall.
Robinson believes the Stags benefited from the setback.
“Nobody likes to lose but I think the Goose Creek game might have helped us,” he said. “We were getting complacent. It’s hard to keep kids motivated when they’re rolling along and having all this success. They got down to Goose Creek and (the Gators) were ready for us. They outplayed us, outhustled us and whipped our butts. I think it’s helped us in the long run. It’s given me something to talk about in the offseason."