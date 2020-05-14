Clontz, Cavaliers learn 2020 football slate

Brandon Clontz has his first set of obstacles in front of him as the football coach at St. John’s Christian.
The South Carolina Independent Schools Association has released the 2020 schedules. The Cavaliers are moving up to Class A from 8-man.
“All the way through, the schedule is tough,” said Clontz, the defensive coordinator when the Cavaliers finished 8-man runner-up last season. “It’s a wringer, too. It’s 10 straight weeks because we didn’t get a Week 0 game. We’re going to have to find a way to stay healthy and as fresh as we can.”
The Cavaliers are in Region 1-A with two-time defending champion Thomas Heyward, last year’s state runner-up Bethesda Academy, Greenwood Christian, Dorchester Academy and Colleton Prep.
“One plus is it looks like a lot of our tougher games we get at home this year,” Clontz said. “That’s a good thing. Maybe we can have a homefield advantage. Maybe it will help the crowd not have to travel so far.”
The Cavaliers open up Aug. 28 on the road against Beaufort Academy, the lone holdover from the 2019 schedule. St. John’s Christian defeated BA, 30-14, in Moncks Corner. The Eagles have made the jump to Class 2A.
Dillon Christian, which won SCISA crowns in 2016 and 2017, visits the Cavaliers on Sept. 4.
St. John’s Christian hits the road Sept. 11 for a game at Christian Academy in Myrtle Beach before opening up the region slate at home Sept. 18 against Bethesda Academy (Ga.). Greenwood Christian continues region play for the Cavaliers on Sept. 25 in Moncks Corner.
The Cavaliers step outside the region with road games at The King’s and Calhoun Academy on Oct. 2 and 9. The latter marks a return to the site of last year’s 8-man championship game.
Thomas Heyward rolls into Moncks Corner on Oct. 16. The Cavaliers go to Dorchester Academy on Oct. 23 before ending the regular season in Moncks Corner on Oct. 30.
2020 Football Schedule
Date – Opponent – (2019 Record)
Aug. 28 – at Beaufort Academy (4-6, 8-man)
Sept. 4 – vs. Dillon Christian (4-7)
Sept. 11 – at Christian Academy (2-7)
Sept. 18 – vs Bethesda Academy (10-2)
Sept. 25 – vs. Greenwood Christian (5-5)
Oct. 2 – at The King’s Academy (2-8)
Oct. 9 – at Calhoun Academy (3-7)
Oct. 16 – vs. Thomas Heyward (11-2)
Oct. 23 – at Dorchester Academy (3-7)
Oct. 30 – vs. Colleton Prep (6-5)