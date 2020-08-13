Chingman promoted to Gators' AD

Goose Creek High social studies teacher and assistant athletic director Angus Chingman has been promoted to athletics director and assistant principal at the Red Bank Road school.
Chingman replaces Christopher Buchholz, who was named the new principal at Philip Simmons High School in July. Buchholz had been athletics director and assistant principal at GCHS since 2017.
Chingman thanked GCHS Principal Shameka Washington for providing him the opportunity to grow his career while supporting the students, staff and families.
“I am confident my personal experience as an educator and coach, coupled with the experience I gained serving as the assistant athletic director, has prepared me to support our Gators as we continue fostering a culture of athletic and academic excellence,” Chingman said.
Chingman was the Gators’ boys golf coach the past two years in addition to his work in the classroom.
He’s served the Berkeley County School District as a teacher at the middle school and high school level since 2013, starting as a social studies teacher at College Park Middle School. He made the move to Sangaree Middle the following year and continued to lead social studies classes while picking up physical education for five years. Chingman transitioned to GCHS in 2019.
"We have a plethora of talent at Goose Creek High," Chingman said. "I am looking forward to working with our student-athletes to identify their individual goals and help them achieve their dreams."
Chingman received his B.S. in Secondary Education from Central Michigan University, where he spent time playing golf as a student, and was awarded his Masters in Educational Administration in 2017 from the University of South Carolina.