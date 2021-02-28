Chargers finish state runner-ups

Northwood Academy’s girls basketball program advanced to another state title game before coming up short against Cardinal Newman in the finale on Saturday.
The Chargers ended the 2020-21 season with a 14-6 record after falling to Cardinal Newman 53-43 in the SCISA Class 3A state championship game at the Sumter County Civic Center.
“Too many turnovers and missed free throws, things you cannot do against a great team,” Northwood coach Ginnell Curtis said. “We played hard but we didn’t play our best today. It’s disappointing for sure but I am proud of my girls.”
The championship was the third straight for the Cardinals (18-1).
The Chargers have played in 13 championship games since 2003, with championships in 2003, 2015, 2016 and 2017.
Freshman guard Alayah Birch paced the Chargers with 12 points and sophomore guard Amiyah Ferguson added 11 points.
Junior forward Ashlyn Watkins powered Cardinal Newman with 23 points.
Coach Curtis’s squad advanced with playoff victories against Augusta Christian (67-28) and Trinity-Byrnes (58-31) on Feb. 23 and 26 and led by seven points in the first half before Cardinal Newman rallied. The Chargers didn’t help themselves by going 13 of 26 from the free-throw line.
The playoffs marked the end of the road for two Northwood Academy seniors.
On the season, Birch (15.6 ppg) and Ferguson (13 ppg) led the way on the scoreboard while senior forward Anaya Manigault (11.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg) also averaged double figures. Birch was the steals leader while Ferguson was tops in assists.
Senior KeAirra Gregory (9.6 ppg, 9.8 rpg) was right at a double-double for Northwood in her final high school season before heading off to play at Johnson & Wales in Charlotte.
Manigault and Gregory paced the team in blocks.
In addition to Birch and Ferguson, junior center Aubrielle Harris and junior wing Rachel Ambroise can also return in 2021-22. Both were consistent contributors on the scoreboard and around the glass.
Additional lettermen are freshman McKenzie Roper, junior Jessica Stoney-Patterson, sophomore Jonna Douglas and junior Carlie Muckelvaney.