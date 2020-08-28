Cavs win in Clontz debut

Quarterback Nai'Ryan Bookert scored three touchdowns and St. John's Christian opened the Brandon Clontz era with a 28-18 road victory at Beaufort Academy on Friday.
The Cavaliers (1-0) host Dillon Christian in their home opener on Friday.
St. John's Christian scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to overcome an 18-14 deficit. Bookert's last touchdown run, a 45-yarder around the right side with 4:57 left, put the Cavs on top.
Cavs running back Malik Waheed iced it on a 1-yard run up the middle with 1:45 remaining after the St. John's Christian defense stopped Beaufort Academy on fourth down at its own 33.
"They did a great job to keep fighting," Clontz said. "I told them in the beginning this was our first game, we're going to make mistakes but don't get down."
Before Bookert's last touchdown, the Eagles (0-1) had just taken the lead when St. John's Christian fumbled a kickoff return. It was a scoop and score for Beaufort Academy.
St. John's Christian also had a pair of touchdowns called back on penalties.
"I told them when they went up in the third quarter that we're beating ourselves," Clontz said. "I said just go out there and finish it."
Bookert's other touchdown runs were a 1-yarder in the first quarter and a 19-yarder in the third quarter that made it 14-6.
