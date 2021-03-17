Cavs win fifth straight

KC Kacarka collected two hits and two RBIs and Josh Legnard launched a two-run home run to power St. John’s Christian to a 9-3 victory over Jefferson Davis on March 16.
Both of Kacarka’s hits were doubles and he scored twice. Legnard also had two hits.
St. John’s Christian trailed 3-2 before plating six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning en route to its fifth straight win. Legnard's two-run blast highlighted the uprising.
Legnard fanned eight batters in three hitless and scoreless innings of relief to earn the victory for the Cavaliers (5-1).