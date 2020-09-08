Cavs rally again

St. John’s Christian's football team scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally past Dillon Christian, 35-26, on Friday, Sept. 4 in Moncks Corner.
The Cavaliers improved to 2-0 with the win in their home opener. The game was played after press time due to an early Labor Day deadline.
St. John’s Christian quarterback Nai’Ryan Bookert was 10 of 17 for 224 yards and three touchdowns through the air and also ran for 104 yards and scored on a 1-yard plunge to power the Cavs offensively.
Bookert tossed a 67-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Redders in the first quarter, an 18-yarder to Corey Moraux in the third quarter and jumpstarted the big finish with a 31-yard scoring pass to Bryce Taylor in the final quarter.
Taylor’s touchdown grab cut Dillon Christian’s lead to 26-21 before the Cavaliers defense came up with the momentum-shifting score. Malik Waheed scooped up a fumble and returned it 56 yards to put St. John’s Christian out front, 28-26.
Bookert’s late touchdown run provided insurance and the final tally.
Cavaliers kicker Matt Glover was successful on five extra points and Moraux led all receivers with five grabs for 90 yards.
Jaden Bradley led the Cavaliers on defense with 14 total tackles while Glover chipped in eight total stops.
On the season, Bookert has had a hand in seven touchdowns (4 rushing and 3 passing) and accounted for 539 yards of offense.
Bradley has 24 total tackles, including six for lost yardage.