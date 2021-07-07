Cavs putting in offseason work

The St. John’s Christian football team returned to the 11-man ranks last fall and put up nine victories in 12 games.
The Cavaliers are hard at work this summer, preparing to build on the strong campaign. They are replacing five seniors for a squad that advanced to the SCISA Class A semifinals.
“I feel like we‘ve had some growth,” Cavaliers second-year coach Brandon Clontz said. “In order for us to be as successful we need to have more growth. I’ve seen some things from rising seniors and juniors that show me they’re ready to take over.”
The Cavaliers are doing strength training, conditioning and individual work three days a week in two sessions for those who can make mornings or evenings. Many got a taste of a state baseball championship in the spring and that has helped fuel their workouts in June and July.
“The kids have been putting in a lot of hard work to get better,” Clontz said.
Among the small group who moved on are quarterback Nai’Ryan Bookert (Citadel) and receiver Corey Moraux (Tusculum). Bookert passed for 1,897 yards and 16 scores, while running for 1,115 yards and 19 touchdowns. Moraux hauled in 59 passes for 1,103 yards and seven touchdowns.
“Corey doesn’t get a lot of credit but he did so much in our return game with punts and kickoffs,” Clontz said. “Last year, he had one punt return and two kickoff returns for touchdowns. He was a huge part of what we do. We’ve got some other talented guys coming back.”
The battle to replace Bookert is between returning junior backup Ryan Pierce, Berkeley senior transfer Trent Short and sophomore Cayse Thompson.
“They all have some things we really like but also some stuff to work on,” Clontz said. “Trent understands the offense but he’s been a receiver. He’s never taken snaps at quarterback. We’ll see how he does making throws with people in his face. Ryan is a good athlete and a very smart kid who makes some good throws. Cayse is the wild card. He’s not afraid of contact and he’s a gunslinger. He’s just got to get his arm stronger.”
Redders, a junior, is the leading receiver coming back with 20 catches for 311 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Easton Morris was a contributor last season, hauling in 12 catches for 133 yards and two scores.
Berkeley transfer Trace Cusick and returning letterman Clark Moraux will be targets through the air. Running back Bryce Taylor is another weapon returning. He was the second leading rusher in 2020 with 420 yards and two scores.
The Cavaliers have a good first group of linemen but developing size and depth is a priority in the offseason.
Defensively, rising senior Jaden Bradley led with 135 total stops and Redders chipped in 80 tackles.
“We’ve got around 30 to 32 players and we’ll have 14 seniors,” Clontz said. “Defensively we’ve got the core of our guys back. The big question for us is our corners. Our safeties are back.”