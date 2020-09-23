Cavs make jump to 11-man

The St. John’s Christian football team opened the 2020 football season with a new leader and three more players to scheme with on each side of the ball.
The Cavaliers turned to former defensive coordinator Brandon Clontz as the point man for their move up to 11-man football. They were 10-2 and played for the SCISA 8-man title in their last season under John McCall, who stepped down after six seasons.
SCISA programs have already played multiple regular season games as the schedule reaches the end of September. South Carolina High School League teams open on Sept. 25.
The Cavs improved to 3-0 with a 27-6 victory over Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach on Sept. 11. Clontz’s squad rallied for a 28-18 win at Beaufort Academy on Aug. 28 and came from behind to edge Dillon Christian 35-26 on Sept. 4.
The Cavaliers have a number of players making their marks on both sides of the ball so far. It’s the nature of small-school football.
“Every kid out there has a position on offense and defense,” he said. “We’re going to play everybody all year long, especially early in the season when it’s so hot and humid. We’ve told them all you’re going to get your chance. They need to make sure they’re prepared and ready to do the best they can when they get in there.”
Clontz’s squad was slated to host Bethesda Academy for homecoming on Sept. 18 (after press time). Greenwood Christian visits Moncks Corner on Sept. 25 and the Cavaliers travel to King’s Academy on Oct. 2. After a trip to Calhoun Academy, the Cavaliers host defending champion Thomas Heyward. Bethesda was the other SCISA Class A finalist last year.
Senior quarterback Nai’Ryan Bookert has powered the Cavaliers during their hot start.
He’s had a hand in 10 touchdowns (6 rushing and 4 passing) and accounted for 797 yards of offense. In the win over Christian Academy, Bookert went 92 yards on the ground for one score and connected with senior receiver Corey Moraux on a 75-yard touchdown hookup.
Moraux is the leading receiver with 15 catches for 263 yards and two touchdowns while junior running back Bryce Taylor has rushed for 198 yards with one score receiving and one score rushing.
More weapons are sophomore receiver Hayden Redders, who had a 67-yard touchdown reception in the win over Dillon Christian, senior Nick Jimenez and junior Easton Morris. Senior Malik Waheed has one touchdown in the ground game, an insurance score to ice the Beaufort Academy victory.
“We’ve got so many skill guys,” Clontz said. “That’s a good problem to have.”
Junior Kasey Bostick, junior Logan Forester, junior Ethan Ayers, freshman Drayton Dupree and junior Gus Hutson were the starting offensive linemen against Christian Academy.
Junior defensive back Jaden Bradley leads the defensive unit with 39 total stops, including eight for lost yardage. Sophomore linebacker Jonathan Biering is next with 22 stops, followed by junior defensive lineman Matt Glover with 21 stops and Redders with 21 tackles. Moraux has been in on 17 stops while Waheed had a clutch fumble recovery for a touchdown from 56 yards out in the win over Dillon Christian.
Glover is also the team’s kicker and was 5 for 5 on extra points against Dillon Christian.