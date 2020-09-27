Cavs improve to 5-0

A weather delay and power outage delayed the start of St. John’s Christian football game by almost two hours on Friday.
Once the lights fired up, though, it was business as usual.
Cavaliers quarterback Nai’Ryan Bookert and receiver Corey Moraux hooked up on a pair of touchdowns and the defense got into the scoring act in a 26-7 victory over visiting Greenwood Christian.
The Cavaliers (5-0) travel to The King’s Academy on Friday in hopes of continuing their best start since 2012 when they opened up 9-0.
While the record sparkles, Cavaliers coach Brandon Clontz has emphasized there is plenty to work on. Greenwood Christian scored first before SJCA rattled off 26 unanswered.
“It was the same ol’ story,” Clontz said. “We’re doing the big things well but we’re not doing all the small things right. We’ve got to get to the point where we grow up. We still have too many missed assignments, dropped balls, bad reads by the quarterback, fumbles and missed tackles.”
King’s Academy is winless and coming off a 54-7 loss to Calhoun Academy, St. John’s Christian's opponent for Oct. 9 in St. Matthews.
“They do some things well,” Clontz said. “The films I’ve seen they make some fixable mistakes. If they didn’t make those mistakes, like some turnovers, they would be a lot more competitive. On the film you can see they continue to fight. You can see they don’t give up.”
Against Greenwood Christian, Bookert passed for 104 yards and rushed for 57 yards. In addition to the two scoring tosses to Moraux, he ran nine yards to reach paydirt. He’s had a hand in 16 touchdowns (10 rushing and six passing) and accounted for more than 1,100 yards of offense this season.
Cavaliers defensive back Nick Jimenez lit up the scoreboard in the fourth quarter to put it away, going 55 yards on an interception return for a touchdown that was the game’s final tally.
Running back Bryce Taylor led all SJCA rushers with 63 yards and Moraux grabbed four passes for 78 yards. Moraux has 23 grabs for 389 yards and four scores on the year.
Malik Waheed, Jaden Bradley and Bookert powered the defensive effort with 11, 10 and nine total stops respectively. Four Cavalier defenders chimed in with six tackles each.
Bradley leads on the season with 58 total tackles.