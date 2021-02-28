Cavs hoops teams lose seven seniors

Both St. John’s Christian basketball teams put together successful seasons on the hardwood this winter.
Each squad advanced to the second round of the state tournament before falling. Still, their campaigns produced many a victory celebration. They combined for 25 wins while navigating COVID-19 concerns.
The St. John’s Christian boys finished 14-7 after a heartbreaking, 55-54 loss to Conway Christian while the Cavaliers girls ended up 11-6 following a loss to unbeaten Newberry Academy.
The loss to Newberry was the final moment in a SJCA basketball uniform for a pair of seniors, power forward Logan Clark and small forward McKenzie Ellis. Everybody else is eligible to return for the 2021-22 season when the Cavaliers figure to post another strong campaign under Coach Aaron Johnson.
Johnson’s club started off 3-3 but won eight of their final 11 games, including a first-round playoff victory against Charleston Collegiate.
The boys team, led by Coach Drew Crowell, is in a tougher spot due to graduation. The Cavs lose five seniors, including their three-headed monster of Nai’Ryan Bookert, Corey Moraux and Josh Legnard. All three averaged double figures scoring and led in one other statistical category.
Additional seniors are center Travonne Johnson and forward Nick Jimenez.
The boys team won 10 straight, including an 86-40 win over Mead Hall in the tournament opener, before the season-ending defeat.