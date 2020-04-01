Cavs have new coach, new challenge

The St. John’s Christian football program has a new classification and coach as spring rolls around.
Former coach John McCall, who guided the Cavaliers to the SCISA 8-man state championship game last season, stepped down on March 24 after six seasons and St. John’s Christian athletics director Aaron Johnson was swift to react, promoting defensive coordinator Brandon Clontz to the top spot.
Clontz’s first team will move back to the 11-man ranks as a SCISA Class A team. He doesn’t know all the new teams in the region but figures its possible Dorchester Academy, Thomas Heyward, Colleton Prep and Bethesda Academy are possibilities for the Cavs' new region. Thomas Heyward defeated Bethesda for the SCISA Class A crown last season.
The move to 11-man has clouded expectations. As an 8-man squad, St. John’s Christian was clearly a threat to win it all after going 10-2 last fall. It was the fourth time in 15 years they finished runner-up.
“We’ve got some talented upperclassmen,” Clontz said. “We’re going to be competitive. We have the skill guys. We’re going to get ourselves in position to make plays and win football games. We’re not worried about what other teams are doing. We’re going to focus on ourselves. I try to tell the kids if you do your best job every day, you can surprise some people. Having the two teams in the region that played for the championship would be a good marker for us.”
Key returning players will be junior quarterback Nai’Ryan Bookert, sophomore defensive back Jaden Bradley, junior receiver Corey Moraux and sophomore running back Bryce Taylor. Bookert was the SCISA 8-man offensive player of the year while Bradley, Moraux and Taylor earned all-state nods by the High School Sports Report.
The immediate priority is finding and developing varsity linemen. They have some in-house but the move to 11-man puts pressure on the Cavaliers to go to battle with a few more big players.
“We only have two or three that are prototypical linemen,” Clontz said. “We’re looking at a couple different options, maybe running the Wing-T or maybe some kind of option football with quick blocks. But it’s exciting because there is a lot up in the air.”
With all sports and schools shut down due to prevent the spread of COVID-19, spring practice may get wiped out in May. In June, the Cavaliers will have some 7-on-7 opportunities locally.
“Our older kids have the mindset that nobody is going to outwork us,” Clontz said.
While the 11-man game will be new to this bunch of Cavaliers, it’s all Clontz had known before last year.
Clontz was a three-year starter at linebacker for the Berkeley Stags and the 2002 team captain. He also lettered two years in baseball before moving on to Newberry College where he played football for four seasons.
He was part of the 2006 and 2008 South Atlantic Conference championship teams. Clontz stayed on at Newberry for one season as a student coach and helped with the inside linebackers.
His first job out of college was at Andrews High School. He led the Andrews JV team his first year and was promoted to the varsity defensive coordinator in year two. He coached eight all-region players and the 2011 Andrews defense was top 10 in Class 2A.
Clontz left for White Knoll in 2013, where he served as the strength and conditioning coordinator for all athletic programs and as an assistant football coach. He was also a committee member of the South Carolina Strength Coaches Association and helped found the first SCHSL women’s strength meet.
After one year in Lexington, Clontz jumped on an opportunity to return home to his alma mater. He coached the Stags' inside linebackers and assisted with playcalling for the defense.
The Stags won the 2014 Region 7-AAA championship and advanced to the third round of the playoffs.
He currently works at Santee Cooper.