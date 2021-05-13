Cavs force decisive game for championship

Jaden Bradley's RBI single plated the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning as St. John's Christian's baseball team forced a decisive game for the SCISA Class A state title on Thursday in Moncks Corner.
The Cavaliers edged visiting Dorchester Academy, 3-2, in a game continued in the fifth inning from Tuesday.
The Raiders won the opening game of the series, 5-3, on Monday.
Game 3 is set for 6 p.m. at Holly Hill Academy on Friday.
KC Kacarka earned the pitching win for the Cavaliers, throwing the last four innings. He allowed seven hits and one earned run while striking out four.
He also had two hits at the plate for St. John's Christian.
Dorchester took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth but St. John's Christian scored an equalizer in the bottom of the sixth.