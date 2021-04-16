Cavs erupt late

The St. John’s Christian baseball team erupted for six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning in rallying to earn a conference victory at home on April 15.
The Cavaliers extended their win streak to four games with the 8-5 victory over visiting Dorchester Academy. They improved to 11-3 on the season, overcoming four errors in the field with a potent performance at the plate late.
St. John’s Christian, which finished with 13 hits, trailed 5-2 before springing to life in its last at-bat. Connor Lockliear and Clark Moraux doubled in runs to pull the Cavs within 5-4 and Jaden Bradley evened it on a ground out.
Travonne Johnson’s two-out single to center put the Cavs on top, 6-5, and Jackson Blackburn tripled in Johnson for an insurance run. Nick Jimenez’s RBI single completed the rally.
Pitcher Ryan Pierce earned the win in relief, throwing two innings. He allowed one hit and struck out two batters. Pierce retired the side in order in the top of the seventh to seal the victory.
Josh Legnard, Johnson, Jimenez and Lockliear collected two hits each and Bradley knocked in a pair of runs. Lockliear and Brayden Lail scored two runs apiece.
KC Kacarka got the start on the bump for the Cavaliers, going five innings with one earned run allowed and three strikeouts.