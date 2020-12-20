Cavs avenge earlier loss with complete performance

The St. John’s Christian boys basketball team lost to Faith Christian by 22 points exactly two weeks before Friday’s revenge game.
They avenged that earlier setback in a big way in their next-to-last game before Christmas, though.
The Cavaliers exploded for 29 points in the second quarter to build a 16-point halftime lead en route to a 75-51 win over the visiting Knights. Twelve players scored for St. John’s Christian, which also scored 20 points in the third quarter.
“We decided to try hard,” St. John’s Christian coach Drew Crowell said. “The effort was there. It also helped that Corey (Moraux) and Nai’Ryan (Bookert) were back. Without them we were trying to figure out who we really were as a team, which was tough because we lean so much on them. I think a lot of guys grew up from the first time we played them. Some guys we had that weren’t ready to be thrown into the fire got thrown into the fire. Guys were forced to step up. One of my starters now is because of that game.”
Bookert scored a team-high 23 points to lead three players in double figures while senior Joshua Legnard and freshman Brock Ray contributed 13 and 11 points respectively.
Along the way, Bookert reached 1,000 career points and the game was stopped momentarily to recognize the senior guard.
Legnard and Bookert grabbed 10 and nine boards and dished out three assists apiece. Sophomore Wallace Hester tallied seven points and Johnny Biering five points.
Ray snagged five rebounds and Bookert blocked three shots.
The Cavaliers improved to 2-3 and travel to First Baptist on Dec. 22. They are slated to play in a tournament after Christmas.
“From day one, we’ve grown a lot,” Crowell said. “We had that lull we always have because of football. They had high expectations. With them wanting to make it to another state championship game, they kind of had a little bit of a drop off. Some of them were hurt by (a semifinal loss) but some of them were driven by it because they didn’t accomplish their goal in football.”
Crowell believes his team turned the corner with the strong showing against Faith, which had recently knocked off two-time defending state champion Clarendon Hall.
“It’s about the team now,” Crowell said. “It’s not I scored 20 or I scored 30 points. It’s I scored one point but we won the game and I’m happy for everybody else. When we don’t try and lose, that’s a bad feeling for everybody. I don’t think we’re close to where we can be.”