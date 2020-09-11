Cavaliers roll into homecoming

Keeping one eye on the present and another on the future, St. John’s Christian football coach Brandon Clontz wanted to get more Cavaliers some time under the lights on Friday.
Senior quarterback Nai’Ryan Bookert ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in the first half and St. John’s Christian grabbed a 27-6 victory over visiting Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach in Moncks Corner.
The Cavaliers have started 3-0 for the first time since 2016 and host Bethesda for homecoming on Friday. Bethesda played for the SCISA Class A title last season.
“We really wanted to get some of the younger guys in the game,” Clontz said. “We can’t just rely on Nai’Ryan and Corey (Moraux) and the older guys. We decided if we could get a 14- or 21-point lead, we were going to put the young guys in and stick with them. We were going to try to fight it out to make sure these guys are ready to go.”
Bookert’s 1-yard run was the only score of the first quarter before he connected on a deep ball to Moraux, a senior receiver, for a 75-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. That would have clearly been the offensive highlight of the night if not for some magic on an 89-yard touchdown run by Bookert right before the half.
With under three minutes left, a wayward snap rolled back to the Cavaliers goal line. Bookert scooped it up and slithered through traffic to make something out of nothing, eventually breaking free to the sideline and outrunning the Saints to the end zone.
"He's really starting to come into his own," Clontz said.
Clontz credited the offensive line of Kasey Bostick, Logan Forester, Ethan Ayers, Drayton Dupree and Gus Hutson for paving the way for a strong game offensively.
“What we had trouble with the first two ballgames was teams were stacking the box and sending six and seven guys,” Clontz said. “We worked on how to take five guys and pick up six to try to create some space. We worked on communication because they move around. It’s like I’ve got him and I’ve got him. We were clear on who we were supposed to take. It really worked out well.”
St. John’s Christian running back Bryce Taylor scored on a 15-yard run in the third quarter to put the home team up four touchdowns.
Christian Academy avoided the shutout with its lone score in the third quarter.