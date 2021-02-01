Cavaliers on hot streak

St. John’s Christian’s boys basketball team has picked the right time of the season to be dialed in.
The Cavaliers (13-6, 7-1 region) are coming off an 83-65 road victory at Patrick Henry on Friday, the latest blowout in a torrid stretch for St. John’s Christian.
The win was the ninth straight for St. John’s Christian and continued its longest streak since winning nine in a row in 2012-13 when it finished 24-7.
It’s been a potent mixture of athleticism and basketball IQ coming together the last month.
“In years past I’ve had to call a play every time down the court because we didn’t realize when a team switched from man to zone on us or what the other team was trying to accomplish with us, what they’re trying to get us to do,” SJCA coach Drew Crowell said. “This year I have a team full of basketball players. They’re out there talking to each other: Hey, they’re in man now, let’s do this. Hey, I’m open when we run this play, let’s do this.”
Since last tasting defeat, the Cavaliers have hit 77 points or better in seven games. On Jan. 26, St. John’s Christian pulled away from Clarendon Hall 89-58 after trailing big in the first quarter.
“We’ve been forcing people to guard us,” Crowell said. “We keep the pedal to the metal and we keep pushing the ball. We’re trying to play downhill basketball, trying to force the refs to blow the whistle and reward us with a free throw after we make the layup. We don’t always make the layup but that’s the game plan.”
In the scoring department, the Cavaliers have a three-headed monster in seniors Nai’Ryan Booket (17.6 ppg), Corey Moraux (12.1 ppg) and Josh Legnard (10.7 ppg). Bookert has been Bookert – he averaged 22 points last season – but Moraux and Legnard have been just as vital in helping the Cavaliers reach near-peak offensive efficiency.
Moraux has reached 20 points in four of the last five games and Legnard has been in double figures in nine straight games after reaching the mark just three times in the first 10 games.
Moraux, who leads in steals, has attacked the rim and Legnard’s scoring punch has come in transition and following rebounds. Legnard is the team leader around the glass.
The scoring has been contagious, too. Crowell took two junior varsity players to Patrick Henry, freshmen Jake Lloyd and Shane Rusch, and they combined for 16 points.
“Everybody is getting other guys involved,” Crowell said. “It’s not about I have to score 20 every night. I think they really care about others. It’s not me-me-me basketball.”
St. John’s Christian’s next victory will equal its win total from all of last season.
Crowell believes there is still room to grow, though. The Cavaliers haven’t played their absolute best basketball yet.
“I don’t think we’ve put a complete game together,” Crowell said. “We’ve gotten down in the first quarter of games a lot this year.”