Cavaliers making every practice rep count

St. John’s Christian’s football team has its marching orders and list of game destinations for the fall, and the Cavaliers are upbeat about opening the season on Aug. 28 at Beaufort Academy.
First-year Cavaliers coach Brandon Clontz knows the campaign is still at the mercy of COVID-19, though. He’s using that to motivate his guys to be dialed in on every repetition.
“We’ve been going at it pretty hard,” said Clontz, who was the defensive coordinator last season when the Cavaliers advanced to the SCISA 8-man state championship game. “With the way things are going, you never know when it’s going to be your last play. I told them about when I was in college. There are things about that last play I wished I could have done differently, things I could have changed. I told them I don’t want them to have to go through that. We want them to play every play like it’s the last play we’re going to play.”
The Cavaliers move up to the 11-man ranks to SCISA Class A this season. They began practice on Aug. 3 and phased into full pads on Aug. 17. Clontz likes the overall talent level of his 27-man squad. He’s emphasized they need to always be ready to hear their name called.
“Every kid out there has a position on offense and defense,” he said. “We’re going to play everybody all year long, especially early in the season when it’s so hot and humid. We’ve told them all you’re going to get your chance. They need to make sure they’re prepared and ready to do the best they can when they get in there.”
Beaufort Academy is also moving up from 8-man to the 11-man game. The squads tangled last season in Moncks Corner and the Cavaliers pulled out a 30-14 victory.
The Eagles are led by former Beaufort High School coach Mark Clifford, who took over at BA in 2018. Clifford played football for Danny Ford at Clemson.
“I would be willing to bet he’s going to have his guys ready to play,” Clontz said. “They’re also moving up from 8-man (to SCISA Class AA). We’ll find out a lot more about everybody after Week 1.”
St. John’s Christian returns an all-state quarterback in senior Nai’Ryan Bookert. He was a dual threat last season in powering the Cavaliers to 39 points per game. Don’t be surprised to see him move into a slot or out wide at times.
“He’s like what can I do to make us better,” Clontz said. “We want to move him around some this year to let him showcase what he’s capable of doing at other positions and also prepare for the future. He’s been a good leader. He’s pushed his teammates.”
A collection of returning playmakers will get their totes, including senior receiver Corey Moraux, junior running back Bryce Taylor and speedy slot man Nick Jimenez, a senior.
Junior Jaden Bradley, the leading tackler returning from the other side of the ball, will get work in the slot and at running back. He’s also an option as a wildcat quarterback. Newcomers Malik Waheed, a big running back, and receiver Hayden Redders are in the mix, too.
Tall sophomore quarterback Ryan Pierce has a nice arm and is looking to produce in the passing game. Junior Matt Glover is a fullback/halfback and also an offensive tackle.
Juniors Kasey Bostick, Logan Forester and Gus Hutson are the anchors on the offensive front. Freshman Drayton Dupree is a young player to watch who is not afraid to mix it up with the older kids.
Most players on offense will see significant reps on the other side of the ball. In addition to Bradley, Clontz said Taylor stands out as a defender.
“In my opinion, he’s one of the best football players I’ve seen,” he said. “He’s raw. The day we started full pads, when we first drilled you could tell he didn’t care about his body. He has no concern. He’s something to watch. We’re really working hard with his discipline. He just wants to get to the ball all the time.”
The Cavaliers are slated to host Dillon Christian on Sept. 4.