Cavaliers lose five seniors

The St. John’s Christian football team proved the move up to 11-man football from 8-man was not too tall a task.
The Cavaliers finished the season with a 9-3 mark and advanced to the SCISA Class A state semifinal round. The campaign came to a close in Bishopville on Friday with a 26-12 loss to Lee Academy.
Lee Academy advances to play two-time defending champion Thomas Heyward for the title at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at Charleston Southern.
“I’m happy we did some of the things we did this season,” St. John’s Christian coach Brandon Clontz said. “Overall I think we outweighed expectations for a lot of people. Every week was a blessing when you consider we didn’t know if we were going to get to play because of COVID-19.”
The Cavaliers played for the 8-man championship in 2019 and moved up a level this season. They started off 7-0.
The playoff game was the last for five Cavaliers seniors: QB Nai’Ryan Bookert, WR Corey Moraux, WR Nick Jimenez, LB Malik Waheed and OL Travone Johnson.
“The good thing is we’re not losing a lot of players but the bad thing is the players we’re losing leave behind some big shoes to fill,” Clontz said. “For the first time in a while around here, we have multiple players who have a chance to get scholarships to play at the next level. That sets a precedent for what we want to do moving forward. That sets expectations for the younger guys.”
In the loss to Lee Academy, Bookert was 10 of 15 for 176 yards through the air and hit Jimenez on a 53-yard touchdown pass. He also ran for 97 yards and a scored on a 20-yard run.
Moraux led all receivers with six catches for 78 yards while Jimenez grabbed three passes for 86 yards.
On defense, linebacker Jaden Bradley led the way with 23 total tackles. Hayden Reeders contributed 15 total stops while Bookert was in on 11 tackles.
Moraux, Bryce Taylor, Jonathan Biering and Waheed chipped in in nine total tackles each.
On the season, Bookert passed for 1,897 yards and 16 scores, while running for 1,115 yards and 19 touchdowns. Moraux hauled in 59 passes for 1,103 yards and seven touchdowns.
“It’s going to be a while before there is another Nai’Ryan or Corey around here,” Clontz said.
Taylor was the second leading rusher with more than 420 yards and two touchdowns. Waheed added three touchdowns on the ground. Additional contributors in the ground game were Hunter Sanford, Bradley and Biering.
Redders was the second leading receiver with 20 catches for 311 yards and three touchdowns. Jimenez made nine catches for 219 yards and three scores. Easton Morris was another contributor, hauling in 12 catches for 133 yards and two scores.
Defensively, Bradley lapped the field in tackles, finishing with 135 total stops. Redders chipped in 80 stops, followed by Waheed and Biering with 72 tackles each.
Moraux and Bookert added 60 and 56 tackles respectively while Matt Glover, Taylor and Kasey Bostick contributed 47, 42 and 39 tackles. Jimenez made 37 stops and Clark Moraux 36 tackles.
Jimenez and Moraux led the defensive backfield with four interceptions each. Jimenez scored two touchdowns on defense.
“I told the kids after the game, we’ll be back here again,” Clontz said. “We return our whole offensive line. We return two of our four leading receivers. We return our starting running back. We return the majority of our defense.”