Cavaliers leaning on senior leadership

Drew Crowell has seen enough in practice to be confident the St. John’s Christian boys basketball team has the potential to produce a special season on the hardwood this winter.
It’s about the attention to detail and team-first attitude translating on game night.
“I think we’re going to be a lot better overall when it’s said and done,” Crowell said. “The players are committed to it. We’re going to go out and play every game like it’s our last. We’re going to go out and play as hard as we can every night. Our overall skill level is better at the top and at the bottom of our roster. I think we’re a lot more advanced. I’m excited to see what the year holds.”
Last season, the Cavaliers finished 14-11 overall and 7-5 in the conference. They lost their state tournament opener to Conway Christian.
Two seniors return to the starting lineup. Guard Nai’Ryan Bookert averaged 22 points per game in 2019-20 while guard Corey Moraux chipped in 11.6 points per game. Senior wing Josh Legnard was a part-time starter last winter and scored 6.7 points per contest.
Crowell said the experienced trio has a bead on three of the starting spots but the other two will be determined by who shows out on non-game nights.
“It’s going to come down to who is doing the little things at practice,” Crowell said. “Who is giving their body up trying to take a charge? Who is actually sliding their feet and going with our defensive concepts? Who is not just out there playing for themselves? Who is a team player?”
There are 10 upperclassmen on the 15-man roster.
“We feel like we can guard and defend anybody,” Crowell said. “Once we get everybody to buy into the principles and scheme we’re trying to teach them, I know we’ll be about to be a defensive presence on any court we step on. I do know that we’re an unselfish a team. I’ve seen it in practice. They give up a good shot to get a great shot.”
More seniors are Travonne Johnson, Nick Jimenez and Malik Waheed.
The team’s juniors are Bryce Taylor, Matt Glover, Easton Morris and Grayson Early.
Ryan Pierce, Johnny Biering, Clark Moraux and Wallace Hester are sophomores.
The lone freshman is Brock Ray, easily recognized as the tallest player on the squad. He stands taller than Crowell, a former forward at Wofford when the Terriers advanced to some NCAA Tournaments. Crowell said Ray is pushing seven feet and about 260 pounds.
“He’s going to help us tremendously in rebounding and altering shots,” The 6-9 Crowell said. “I haven’t had a big man before. I’m looking to see how we can alter some stuff this year. He’s still trying to catch up to the speed of the game but he’s made great strides since the summer. He’s still a young guy so he’ll get better as he gets older.”
COVID-19 figures to impact the basketball season at some point but the Cavaliers aren’t dwelling on it. They’re counting on getting in a full season and advancing past the first round in the state tournament.
“We’ve addressed the elephant in the room but we haven’t really started thinking the season might get cancelled,” Crowell said. “We figure if football and volleyball can get through it, then why can’t we? We’re focused on how good we can be.”
Cathedral 57,
St. John's Christian 46
St. John's Christian's boys began the season with an 11-point loss to Cathedral Academy.
Bookert led the Cavaliers with 18 points while Legnard and Pierce chipped in 10 points apiece. Bookert and Legnard led in rebounding with six and five boards.
In the girls game, Cathedral won 63-34.