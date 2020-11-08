Cavaliers headed for semifinal showdown

The St. John’s Christian football is one win away from advancing to a state championship game for the second year in a row.
The Cavaliers bounced back from an upset loss in their final regular season game to dominate Calhoun Academy 39-22 on Friday in the opening round of the SCISA Class A playoffs.
“It was one of the most complete games we’ve had all year,” SJCA coach Brandon Clontz said.
St. John’s Christian (9-2) advances to the semifinals and travels to Lee Academy (8-3) in Bishopville on Friday for a showdown. The winner will square off with two-time defending champion Thomas Heyward or Dillon Christian for the trophy at Charleston Southern on Nov. 20 or 21.
St. John’s Christian made the SCISA 8-man title game in 2019.
Lee Academy, also the Cavaliers, knocked off Dorchester Academy 41-12 on Friday.
“They’re very good, very physical,” Clontz said. “They run it really well. They can throw it when they need to. They run a double tight, gun-kind of a set where it’s just power inside runs. Their offensive line looks physical. It is do or die for everybody so you’re going to get the best everybody has.”
St. John’s Christian had given up 36 points in a shocking loss to Colleton Prep a week earlier and Calhoun went right down the field for a touchdown on its opening drive. Cavaliers coaches pushed the right buttons to get it fixed, though.
“We moved a couple guys around and made some adjustments,” Clontz said. “After they scored, we got all the defensive guys together on the sideline and talked to them. We said this is what they’re doing and this is what we want you to do. We kind of shut it down after that. I was pleased with how they stepped up.”
On the other side of the ball, Cavaliers offensive linemen Kasey Bostick, Gus Hutson, Ethan Ayers, Shane Rusch, Logan Forester and Jonathan Biering had productive nights. The Cavaliers rolled up over 440 yards of total offense.
“They were a big reason we were able to do what we were able to do on Friday,” Clontz said. “The O-line played really well. They opened up some big holes for Nai’Ryan (Bookert) to run through and the backs did a nice job blocking. A lot of things opened up for us.”
Bookert torched Calhoun for six total touchdowns. He ran for 186 yards and three scores and passed for 186 yards and three touchdowns.
Bookert scored on runs of 29, 70 and 40 yards to give the Cavaliers a 21-8 halftime lead and connected with Easton Morris and Hayden Redders for scores of 15 and 24 yards as St. John’s Christian opened up a comfortable 33-8 lead in the third quarter.
The finishing touch was a 31-yard touchdown strike to Corey Moraux in the fourth quarter.
Moraux led all SJCA receivers with five grabs for 106 yards. Redders chipped in 65 yards on three receptions. Bryce Taylor added 62 yards rushing.
Defensively, Jaden Bradley led the way with nine total tackles, while Redders was in on seven total stops. Taylor and Bostick contributed six tackles each.
Malik Waheed and Biering recovered fumbles.