Cavaliers go trophy hunting

HOLLY HILL - It almost became the heartbreak at Holly Hill, almost.
St. John’s Christian reliever Connor Lockliear inherited a mess that could have morphed into a full-blown disaster but slammed the door shut with a swinging strikeout in the bottom of the seventh inning with the bases loaded, preserving the Cavaliers’ 13-11 victory over Dorchester Academy in the decisive game of the SCISA Class A state baseball championship series on Friday.
The squads split the first two games of the series Monday and Thursday. The Cavaliers won 3-2 in eight innings a night earlier to force a Game 3.
“It’s the greatest feeling in the world,” St. John’s Christian coach Stewart Pierce said. “It’s been a long, hard fight all year.”
The last two innings had to feel like forever for Pierce and the Cavs. They squandered almost all of a 13-1 lead after putting up six runs in the sixth inning.
Dorchester rallied with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth and scored three more in the seventh to pull within striking distance of a historic comeback. The Raiders swung the bat well in the comeback but the Cavaliers helped with some gaffes in the field.
Another Raiders basehit or Cavaliers miscue might have been the breaking point for St. John’s Christian.
Lockliear walked the first batter he faced to put the tying run in scoring position and hurled a ball to the next batter before firing three straight strikes to save the day.
The state title was St. John’s Christian’s first since the boys cross country team hoisted the trophy in 2014. The Cavaliers ended the season with an 18-6 record. They also needed to survive a decisive contest eight days earlier to make it out of the Upper Bracket.
“We’ve got a great group of guys and they fight extremely hard,” Pierce said. “It’s a very competitive group. We got it done.”
It looked like it was going to be a walk in the park at first. The Cavaliers plated two runs in the first, one in the second and three more in third inning to build a 6-1 lead.
When Travonne Johnson smoked a solo home run to left field to make it 7-1 in the top of the fifth inning, the Cavs dugout could sense something special was about to happen.
Jackson Blackburn knocked in two runs on a single to jumpstart the sixth inning and teammates Jaden Bradley, Johnson, Ryan Pierce and KC Kacarka pushed across single runs as the Cavaliers built a 12-run advantage.
St. John’s Christian finished with 15 hits to Dorchester’s 11.
Before the wild conclusion, the story was more about Pierce’s choice to throw the biggest game of the year. He gave the ball to junior Tally Strock, who had thrown just 4.2 innings all year with a 6.00 earned-run average.
“The reason we didn’t throw him as much this season was he became the best third baseman in the region,” Pierce said. “He’s got a good curveball and I thought he could keep them off balance.”
Before Dorchester knocked Strock out of it with one out in the sixth, the righty had battled for the better part of five innings. He allowed two hits, one run and worked around five walks.
A couple double-play balls loomed large along the way.
In the sixth, Dorchester hammered a solo homer to start and the next three batters reached before Strock recorded his lone out. The Cavaliers defense helped the Raiders get back in it with a pair of errors, one each on the infield and the outfield.
Freshman Dylan Law recorded the final two outs of the inning. The Raiders rallied against Pierce in the seventh but couldn’t the one hit or break they needed.
Blackburn and Legnard collected three hits apiece to power the Cavaliers and Brayden Lail knocked in four runs. Legnard, Johnson and Pierce drove in two runs each. Bryce Taylor added two hits and was in a group of three players that scored twice.
“These guys work extremely hard even when nobody is around,” Pierce said. “I’ve got guys at home hitting off tees. They earned. They deserved it.”
The game was the final one for three Cavaliers seniors: OF Legnard, IF Johnson and OF Nick Jimenez.
Legnard batted .410 with 15 RBIs and finished 8-1 as a pitcher with a 0.62 ERA. He fanned 115 batters in 56.1 innings.
Johnson recorded a .333 batting average and knocked in 11 runs. Both of his home runs came in the postseason.
Jimenez batted .357 with 11 runs and two triples.
Returning players include junior Bradley (.362, 21 RBIs), junior Kacarka (.344, 22 RBIs), sophomore Clark Moraux (.317, 18 runs), junior Lockliear (.302) and freshman Blackburn (.294) and sophomore Pierce (.291).
On the mound, Pierce and Kacarka are the top two pitchers returning.