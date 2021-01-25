Cavaliers extend win streak to 7 games

St. John’s Christian’s boys basketball team is on a hot streak as the season enters the final week of January.
The Cavaliers, led by Coach Drew Crowell, won their seventh straight game on Jan. 22.
St. John’s Christian’s latest victory celebration came following a 79-56 win at home against Lowcountry Prep. In recent weeks the Cavaliers have also knocked off Patrick Henry (91-84), Clarendon Hall (77-59), Charleston Collegiate (68-53), Jefferson Davis (83-33), Dorchester Academy (81-70) and Andrew Jackson (71-64).
Once 1-3 and 2-5, the Cavaliers are 11-6 overall now with a 5-1 mark against region foes.
They play at Clarendon Hall on Jan. 26 and Patrick Henry on Jan. 29 and look to continue their longest streak since winning nine in a row in the 2012-13 season.
Three senior players power the Cavaliers on the scoreboard, with all three averaging double figures scoring. Guard Nai’Ryan Bookert leads the way at 17.5 ppg, followed by guard Corey Moraux at 11.5 ppg and forward Josh Legnard at 10.4 ppg.
Bookert had a season-high 35 points in the earlier win over Patrick Henry and Moraux poured in 25 against Dorchester.
All three lead in another statistical category, too.
Legnard averages a team-high 7.1 rebounds and Bookert dishes out 4.3 assists a game. Moraux makes 2.4 steals a game.
Freshman center Brock Ray leads in blocks with 1.5 rejections a game and chips in six points and 5.9 rebounds a contest.
Sophomores Wallace Hester and Ryan Pierce score more than two buckets a game and contribute around the glass and on defense.
The St. John’s Christian girls are 9-5 overall and 5-1 against conference foes.
The Lady Cavaliers had won five in a row before falling to Lowcountry Prep 40-31 on Jan. 22.