Cavaliers earn all-region nods

Four St. John’s Christian baseball players landed spots on the all-region team for their efforts on the diamond this spring, including a senior who reeled in player of the year honors.
The Cavaliers ended the regular season with a 13-4 mark and closed out region play with a 9-3 record. They opened the SCISA Class A state tournament on April 27.
Senior P/OF Josh Legnard, a Bob Jones University signee, earned the region’s top honors for the Cavaliers. On the mound, Legnard posted a 5-1 record with two saves and 0.55 earned-run average while striking out 89 batters in 38.1 innings. At the plate, he batted .410 with 12 RBIs.
Two other upperclassmen, junior P/OF KC Kacarka and junior C/IF Jaden Bradley, snagged all-region honors. Bradley powered the squad at the dish with a .442 batting average and 14 RBIs while Kacarka was 2-2 with a 1.15 ERA as a pitcher while batting .364 with 14 RBIs.
Sophomore P/IF Ryan Pierce was the lone underclassmen honored for the Cavs. Pierce batted .306 with a 3-0 pitching record and 1.68 ERA. He fanned 26 batters in 25 innings.