Cavaliers celebrate with pep rally

Three days later, St. John’s Christian’s baseball team was still on top of the world.
The Cavaliers celebrated the glorious occasion of winning the SCISA Class A title with a pep rally on the football field in front of the student body and Cavs community on May 17.
The school has produced quality sports teams the last several years but never been able to break through to reel in a ring. It's grabbed some heartbreak along the way, though.
That changed with a 13-11 victory over Dorchester Academy on May 14 in a decisive third game at Holly Hill Academy. Some of the 2021 club had felt the sting of near misses in football and basketball the last two years.
“It’s a big deal,” St. John’s Christian athletics director Aaron Johnson said. “We’ve been close but we haven’t had that moment where we’ve really pushed through. These guys did that. They’ll remember that for the rest of their life. They’ll know they’ve got what it takes. They’ll carry that confidence with them for whatever they pursue when they get older.”
The baseball championship was the first for the program since 1989 when it was known as Lord Berkeley Academy. St. John’s Christian's last team title was in 2014 in boys cross country.
Baseball coach Stewart Pierce had a hunch the Cavaliers could win it all before the season began. He saw how hard the team worked in the offseason and believed they had all the pieces to bring the school a trophy.
“We’re still on cloud nine,” Pierce said. “We knew we could do it and we did it. These guys worked hard because it’s something they wanted.”
Seven Cavaliers batted over .300 and the pitching staff posted an earned-run average of 1.70.
The Cavaliers finished up 18-6. Johnson said Pierce always seemed to pull the right string to get the result they needed. In the championship game, he handed the ball to Tally Strock to start and was confident it would work out.
Strock, a junior third baseman, had only thrown 4.2 innings all season. He kept a heavy-hitting Dorchester squad off balance for the better part of 5.1 innings. Freshman reliever Dillon Law, a junior varsity call-up who hadn’t thrown in a varsity game all season, recorded two key outs to finish the sixth. And when the most experienced pitcher available was unable to finish it off in the seventh, Pierce turned to outfielder Conner Lockliear.
Lockliear fanned a Dorchester batter with the bases loaded for the final out, garnering his first and only save of the season. Lockliear pointed the sky and was promptly buried by teammates in a dog pile on the mound.
“It says a lot about (Coach Pierce) that he believes in his players,” Johnson said. “He’s a guy that believes every player can go out there and perform and get the job done. That’s what we love about him.”
The question now becomes what can St. John’s Christian do for an encore in 2022. On paper, the Cavaliers have a shot. They bring back all but three seniors.
“It’s a little bit different outlook,” Pierce said. “We’ve been the hunter. Now, we’re the hunted.”