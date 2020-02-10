Cavaliers aiming for state tournament

Coach Drew Crowell has made a point to remind his team’s older players they’re on the clock.
With only three games remaining in the regular season and a possible playoff appearance on the horizon, the time is running out for St. John’s Christian senior basketball players Evan Mizzell, Fletcher Law and Rochard Tingue to make some memories on the hardwood.
It’s a group that’s tried to lead by example.
“I tell them life is bigger than basketball but you have a limited number of chances to play at the high school level,” Crowell said. “I tell them you’re going to think about these memories five, 10, 15, 20 and 50 years from now. You don’t want to have regrets.”
They encounter last season’s two state finalists, Clarendon Hall and Cathedral, on Tuesday and Thursday before capping the regular season with a crucial home game against Holly Hill.
A spot in the state tournament could be riding on the outcome of the finale.
“It’s probably going to come down to the last game of the year against Holly Hill (for a playoff spot),” Crowell said “We’ve let some slip away this year and one of those was against them. For us to have them at the end is as much motivation as we could ask for.”
The Cavaliers have played well since that loss. St. John’s Christian has won two in a row and three of four since falling at Holly Hill, 64-59, on Jan. 24. It’s coming off a 67-55 victory over Jefferson Davis on Friday, Feb. 7 in Moncks Corner.
The Cavaliers (12-9, 6-4 region) got a game-high 27 points from leading scorer Nai’Ryan Bookert, a junior, and 14 more from Mizzell. Junior Corey Moraux chipped in nine points.
Bookert is the catalyst offensively at 21.1 points per game.
“He’s been the best player on any court we’ve been on this year,” Crowell said. “No one has had an answer.
Moraux is in double figures, too, at 12.7 points per game. Mizzell (9.4 ppg), junior Josh Legnard (6.8 ppg), senior Fletcher Law (5.5 ppg) and sophomore Bryce Taylor (5.1 ppg) are also regular contributors in the scoring department.
St. John’s Christian girls 39,
Jefferson Davis 37
Mary Davis scored a team-high 17 points and Beth Mitchum added 13 points as the SJCA girls earned a hard-fought region victory.