Cardiac Cavaliers win on final play

Playing with fire will eventually get one burnt. Or will it?
The St. John’s Christian football team has proven to be impervious so far this season.
Friday night’s thrilling 26-20 victory over visiting Bethesda Academy in Moncks Corner produced the latest example. The cardiac Cavaliers scored the winning touchdown on the final play to stay unbeaten, making for a memorable homecoming.
“It’s almost like we’re one of these fighters who have to get hit in the face first to realize it’s a fight,” St. John’s Christian coach Brandon Clontz said. “I don’t know why we do it. I always say let’s get after them and step on the throat from the beginning and stay on them. I guess they just like to make it interesting.”
Quarterback Nai-Ryan Bookert’s 1-yard plunge right up the middle, his third of the game, capped the frantic finish that featured two huge special teams plays as the Cavaliers wiggled off the hook.
Bethesda led 20-14 with 1:20 remaining and was on the verge of icing it with a 37-yard field goal. Instead, St. John’s Christian’s Jonathan Biering got through to block it and teammate Nick Jimenez scooped it up, shed some tackles and scored from better than 60 yards away to tie it, 20-20.
An extra point was no good, though.
Clontz was leary about kicking it deep. The Cavs had allowed a kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter so he wanted to try something different. Clontz turned to offensive lineman Kasey Bostick, a pooch kick specialist. Bostick hit a high wedge shot along the sideline and Bethesda’s return man failed to haul it in.
“Their guy runs over to it and just stops,” Clontz said. “It looks like it’s going out of bounds, and then it takes this funny hop and just sits there. It’s inbound by maybe three or four inches.”
St. John’s Christian gunner Corey Moraux dove for the ball and Bethesda’s returner ended up kicking it, and there was nobody there but the Cavs to cover it around the Bethesda 30 with under a minute left.
Bookert picked up 17 yards on first down to put the Cavs inside the red zone and running back Bryce Taylor raced inside the 1. Clontz stopped the clock with one second left.
During the timeout, Bookert promised Clontz he could score on a quarterback sneak rather than trying a field goal.
“I said you better score,” Clontz said. “I got all the offensive linemen together. We had made some mistakes along the offensive line missing some blocks and things like that. I told them you’ve got one play to rectify all the mistakes you’ve made tonight. Nobody will care about the mistakes. All you have to do is everybody bond together and punch this thing in. That’s what they did.”
The Cavs (4-0) also have fourth-quarter comebacks against Beaufort Academy and Dillon Christian in their best start since going 9-0 to begin the 2012 season.
“I don’t know why we continue to do it,” Clontz said. “We go out there and we just go brain dead for a little bit. We forget our assignments. We forget what we’re doing, who we’re covering. It’s not all the kids. It’s just some of them. Maybe it’s just the youth. Outside of Nai’Ryan and Corey and Malik (Waheed) we’re really young.”
Bethesda led 14-6 at halftime.
“I let Nai’Ryan say his piece,” Clontz said. “He basically spilled his heart at halftime to the kids. He said this is his last ride and he’s not losing to a team that’s not better than we are. He just went on. To me it just solidified that he’s a leader. He basically told them boys that we’re not losing. He got them to believe we weren’t losing. They went out there and found a way.”
Moraux led the defense with 10 tackles, while Jaden Bradley chipped in nine stops. Waheed added eight total tackles. Biering and Bookert contributed six apiece.
St. John’s Christian hosts Greenwood Christian (2-1) on Friday. Greenwood Christian lost to Augusta Christian 51-14 on Sept. 11.