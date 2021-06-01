Boudreaux, Hall take superlatives in Region 7-AAAAA track

Two Cane Bay High School track and field athletes earned All-Region 7-AAAAA selections in four events and Cobras coach Greg Hall landed coach of the year honors on the boys and girls side.
Cane Bay’s Jaylen Boudreaux, the region’s athlete of the year, is all-region in both hurdle events and also the 4 x 100 meters and 4 x 400 meters. Teammate Jayvion Johnson is all-region in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and also the 4 x 100 and 4 x 400 meters. Kaleb Frost ran a leg on both relays while Randolph Varner and Emmanuel Espinal handled legs on the 4 x 100 and 4 x 400, respectively.
Stratford’s all-region athletes on the boys side are Hunter Calvert in the pole vault, James Cureton in the shot put and the Knights’ 4 x 800 relay grouping of Sam Wittman, Jaden Walker, Kyle Strickland and Ryland Kowalski.
Three girls from the Berkeley County School District earned a pair of all-region nods. Dannielle Brown of Stratford doubled up in the shot put and discus. Cane Bay’s Alaina Nettles (triple jump and 4 x 400) and Jazmyn Lapacinski (400 meters and 4 x 400) also reeled in multiple all-region selections.
Alisa Haase and Kaitlyn Rivers ran the first two legs for Cane Bay’s region-winning 4 x 400 team.
Stratford’s Cloe Runion and Kaelan Pierce are all region in the 1600 and 3200 meters, respectively.
The Knights’ all-region 4 x 100 team was Talayia Arline, Kyonna Nixon, Olivia Poteat and JoJo Weiters.