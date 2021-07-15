Boone receives keys to 'dream job'

Chaquain Boone was a two-time varsity captain and all-region performer on the hardwood as a senior at Cross High School almost two decades ago.
He’s back to run the point for the Trojans after taking over the boys basketball program in June. The former Trojans guard is more than giddy about the opportunity. His first group has been working hard on the fundamentals the last six weeks.
“One of my strengths is being able to relate to the players because I’ve been in their shoes before,” Boone said. “I’ve really been in their shoes at Cross. I’ve walked the same streets they’ve walked and the same halls, and now the same court. Like I told (AD Shaun Wright) during the interview, and it wasn’t just to get the job, this is my dream job. It’s different when you can build something at home.”
Boone also ran cross country as a senior at Cross.
His basketball coaching experience on the varsity level began with Leon Wheaton at Fort Dorchester in 2013 and continued with Wheaton at Woodland in 2018. The Wolverines advanced to the Class 2A Lower State championship last season.
Wheaton is also a former Cross coach and coached Boone’s younger brother at CHS before taking the Fort Dorchester job.
Boone plans to pluck a little bit from the Wheaton playbook as he moves forward running his own program.
“A little would be an understatement times a million,” Boone said. “I’ve learned a whole lot from him, not just about stuff on the court but off the court. One big lesson I’ve learned is not to be a win-at-all-cost type of coach, meaning a kid is not passing a class or a kid is being disrespectful but he’s really good so you let that slide. No matter how good a player you were, you were a student-athlete first and respect is non-negotiable. You have to let them know it’s about the program and not the individual.”
Boone’s first team won’t return any all-region players but three seniors, including two starters, will be back in G TaJay Smalls, F/C Ashton Howard and G Sam Theirse.
“I do like the senior group I’m inheriting,” Boone said. “I have a lot of confidence that they will lead the team. They’ve been around a while.”
Boone’s first team figures to be sophomore heavy as he prepares to build for the future. Guard Jamez Way is one underclassman standing out in the summer after lettering last winter.
“We have loads of potential,” Boone said. “The biggest challenge is to realize that potential. The kids have to understand if you want to accomplish something you haven’t accomplished before, you’ve got to work harder than you’ve ever worked before. It’s no question we have the talent to be successful but you just can’t show up and be successful.”
Boone is a defensive-minded coach. Poking balls loose on the defensive end and running out for some easy layups can often be the difference in many high school games along with intensity and determination around the glass, too.
“I’m a type of coach where your defense leads to the offense,” Boone said. “I want to be fast on both ends of the floor. I want to pick up. I want to be aggressive. I want to make the other team uncomfortable. Defenses and rebounding wins games. Offense sells tickets.”