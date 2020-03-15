BHS girls win region opener in soccer

Hit hard by graduation, the Berkeley High School girls soccer team entered the season with quite a bit of turnover to contend with. One half of the 22-person roster is a set of fresh faces to the varsity level.
The transition has been smooth even though there are only three seniors on the squad.
“I think this team is moving forward at an amazing speed,” Berkeley girls soccer coach Will Chassereau said. “This is a rebuilt team. We graduated eight seniors last year, had one starter go to Governor’s school and another move to California. We are filling 10 spots this year but last year’s JV team was prepared. We’ve got a lot of girls who have stepped up into these roles that were vacated. They’re getting better every time they play.”
Chassereau is in his 17th year as a head coach.
Berkeley opened Region 7-AAAAA play with a 4-1 victory at Goose Creek High School on Friday. The Stags scored three goals in the second half to break a 1-1 tie.
“They’re adapting,” Chassereau said. “You could even see a huge difference between the first half and second half tonight. They’re learning each time they touch the ball and that’s what’s going to make them a good team.”
Senior Emilee Robinson scored a pair of goals for Berkeley while senior Shelby McCutchen and freshman Hannah Rhode also found the back of the net.
Goalkeepers Isabelle Boykin, a junior, and freshman Abby Whitaker combined to limit Goose Creek to the one goal.
“Our defense is stepping up and making it happen,” Chassereau said. “They pressure. They cover. They make mistakes but what I love about them is they don’t make the same mistake twice.”
McCutchen, who is headed to Converse, and senior Alyssa Morrell are team captains. Junior Destiny Hamilton and sophomore Kennedy Olheiser are anchors on defense.
Berkeley (2-2) also won against Stall this season. The Stags have losses to Fort Dorchester and Bluffton.
In the boys game, Goose Creek won 2-1.
Devante Pesnell scored a goal for the Stags while Jeffrey Perdomo had the assist.