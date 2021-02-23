BHS girls end season in playoffs

The Berkeley High School girls basketball team ended its 2020-21 campaign in the postseason.
The Stags fell on the road to top-seeded Sumter High School, 47-27, in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs on Feb. 22. The Gamecocks led Berkeley 11-3 after a quarter and 25-11 at halftime.
Sumter, ranked third in the final SC Basketball Coaches Association poll, advanced to take on Summerville High School in the second round on Feb. 25.
The game was the final moment in a Berkeley uniform for three seniors: G Skylar Scott, G Rosa Lee Faison and G Desiree Butler. Scott and Faison were consistent contributors for Berkeley (6-5, 3-3), which finished runner-up in Region 7-AAAAA this winter behind region champion Wando High School.
Scott averaged four points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals while Faison chipped in 3.9 points and 2.2 rebounds a game.
Berkeley can bring back plenty players to build around for next season, though, including two cornerstones. Sophomore F Peighton Jambor averaged a double-double of 14.9 points and 14.5 rebounds while sophomore G Jyahni Smith contributed 10 points, 5.4 assists and 3.4 steals per game. Sophomore F Denasia McCutcheon-Major averaged four points and 6.8 boards.
More players who can come back are junior G Zaina Reid (3.8 ppg), sophomore F Jordan Rivers (2 ppg, 3 rpg), junior W Beth Mitchum and freshman F Danya Crawford.
Among Berkeley’s best wins this season were a 49-42 victory at Goose Creek and a 62-47 win at Cane Bay as it punched a playoff ticket on the final night of the regular season.