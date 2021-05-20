Berkeley's Newbold, Legette lift Stags past St. James in baseball playoffs

Hayden Newbold’s two-out double drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as Berkeley slipped past St. James, 6-5, in a Class AAAAA baseball playoff elimination game on May 19.
St. James, which led 3-0 after 3½ innings, scored two runs in the top of the seventh to tie the score at 5-5.
The Stags improved to 25-4.
Newbold led the Stags at the plate, going 3 for 3 with two doubles and two runs scored. Gabe White also knocked in a pair of runs for the Stags.
Berkeley evened the score at 3-3 with three runs in the bottom of the fourth and eventually led 5-3 with two runs in the sixth.
Jackson Proctor chipped in an RBI for Berkeley.
Rhette Legette threw five innings of relief to pick up the win, striking out 11 batters while allowing five hits and two earned runs.