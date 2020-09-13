Berkeley's Decuir commits

Rising junior Gracie Decuir and softball coach Kelley Dillon have been in the Berkeley High School program the same amount of time.
During that four years, Dillon has watched Decuir morph into a middle schooler who has some potential into a college prospect. Decuir recently gave a verbal commitment to Presbyterian College, completing the transformation.
“Gracie was in the seventh grade when I first came into the program,” Dillon said. “She was on my JV team my first year. To watch her grow as an athlete and pitcher has been a wonderful thing. I’m excited for her because she’s going to do great things. She’s a very hard worker.”
Decuir has started two seasons inside the circle. She was thrust into action as a freshman when the top hurler went down with a season-ending injury and held her own as the Lady Stags won a region championship.
Earning an all-region nod, Decuir tossed 93 innings and fanned 121 batters en route to a 1.88 earned-run average. She batted .311 and played some outfield, too.
“I know I can count on Gracie,” Dillon said. “She’s in the game at all times. I can put her in the outfield, designated hitter or to base run and she’ll get the job done.”
This past season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic but the Lady Stags had just won the Lady Rebel Invitational with a 5-0 record.
Dillon believes Decuir’s best days lie ahead. She has two years left at Berkeley to get ready for the next level.
“As she continues to grow physically, she’s only going to get stronger and stronger,” Dillon said. “She’ll also grow mentally.”