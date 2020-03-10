Berkeley Softball aiming high again

There’s nothing cryptic about Kelley Dillon’s expectations when she puts them into words.
The Berkeley High School softball coach is direct.
“Since Day 1 that I've been in this program, I’ve preached that this is a championship program,” Dillon said. “I have high expectations. I do not lower my expectations. We as a program will meet them. I push hard because I know what it takes to win. By putting them in games against the best competition we have in the Lowcountry and across the state, and playing hard against those teams it shows us we can compete and we do deserve to stand with the best of the best. It's just a matter of them being consistent with that mentality.”
The 2020 edition of the Lady Stags will go for their fourth straight region championship this spring. Berkeley lost eight players but brings back all-state shortstop Jersey Silver, hurler Gracie Decuir and senior leaders Ally Hewette, a third baseman, and Madison Wyndham, a second baseman. Also, the roster has been bolstered by some talented transfers.
“This is a beyond-capable team,” Dillon said. “There is so much talent and so much experience on the field right now that if we get ourselves firing on all cylinders it’s going to be scary… The entire squad is making it really tough to make out a lineup.”
Silver is the catalyst from the top of the batting order. She batted .500 with 19 RBIs last season as the Lady Stags finished 19-7 last spring. She was a 5A all-state pick.
Decuir is a sophomore slinger that logged more innings inside the circle last season than she would have when Raelee Brabham essentially missed all of 2019 with an injury before heading off to Coastal Carolina.
Earning an all-region nod, Decuir threw 93 innings and fanned 121 batters en route to a 1.88 earned-run average. She batted .311 and plays some outfield, too.
“Having Raelee depart from us so early last season with the ankle injury, that gave Gracie an entire year to work through it and she’s come back stronger,” Dillon said.
Wyndham, who batted .355 with 20 RBIs last spring, and Hewette provide senior leadership with their work ethic. Wyndham is the cleanup hitter.
“They’re both really hard workers and I’m excited to see what they’re going to do this season,” Dillon said. “They’ve been in the program for several years now so I’m expecting them to make a statement as our only two seniors.”
On the other end of the battery is one of three major transfers, junior Gracie Prince. Prince batted .524 and earned Class 2A all-state honors for Timberland last season.
“She’s got a strong arm and very good framing ability,” Dillon said.
Younger sister Abby Prince, a freshman, gives the Lady Stags another quality pitcher and outfielder. Last season, she batted .647 and helped guide Timberland to region and district titles while earning Class 2A all-state honors.
Goose Creek transfer Skylar Page is another experienced arm and part of a group at first base that includes returning letterman Riley Daniel and Hannah Haines, up from JV.
In the outfield, speedster Jakayla McKelvey is in left. McKelvey, a lefty slapper, hits behind Silver in the batting order. She is up from JV.
Abby Prince plays in center and hits in the three hole. Right is a platoon situation and the spot may go to whoever is hot at the plate. Returning letterman Hayden Richburg has seen the most action there.
“I think the competition is going to breed success,” Dillon said. “The more the girls push each other in practice, the harder everybody has to work. Each of these girls want more playing time. It’s a healthy atmosphere. These girls love each other on and off the field.”
The Lady Stags will find out more about themselves as the season goes along. They want to be dialed in at the end of the season.
“I’m still trying put a hand on who we are,” Dillon said. “We’ll learn more about ourselves and things will begin to take shape.”
Dillon’s team opened the regular season with a 6-4 victory at rival Hanahan on Monday, March 9.
Gracie Prince was 2 for 3 with a double and home run with three RBIs. Silver and McKelvey added two hits apiece and scored a run.
Page scored two runs and Decuir was the winning pitcher.
In an 8-3 exhibition win over Ashley Ridge on March 2, Abby Prince was 2 for 3 with a double and triple and scored two runs. Silver collected two hits and two RBIs.
Berkeley plays in the Lady Rebel Invitational (March 13-14) and hosts Ashley Ridge on March 16 before traveling to West Ashley on March 18.
After hosting Fort Dorchester on March 23 and traveling to Summerville on March 25 in a pair of non-region clashes, the Lady Stags open defense of their region title at Wando on March 27. The Lady Stags are at Goose Creek on March 30 in another region game to close out the opening month.
More region foes are Stratford, Cane Bay and James Island.