Berkeley's Silver recognized

Berkeley High School shortstop Jersey Silver earned some recognition for being almost perfect at the plate in the Stags’ recent run to the Lady Rebel Invitational title.
Silver, a junior, was named an extrainningsoftball.com player of the week runner-up as Berkeley brought home the proverbial gold from the Upstate.
The Presbyterian College commit was 14 of 15 at the plate on March 13-14 as the Stags posted a 5-0 record and outscored opponents 49-15. Silver was the tournament's most valuable player.
She singled in her first at-bat and reached on an error in the second at-bat of a 13-1 win over Liberty before going 13 for 13 the rest of the way.
Silver ended up with 10 runs scored, eight RBIs and two doubles.
In the championship, Silver was 4 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs. Berkeley rallied to beat Mauldin High School 9-7.
Earlier in the week, Silver was 2 for 4 with a RBI in Berkeley’s 6-4 victory over rival Hanahan High School. She also made a nice defensive play at the end of the game to help seal the victory when she snagged a line drive and doubled off a runner to kill a bases-loaded threat for the Hawkettes.
Allegheny High School's Kenzi Lyall (Sparta, N.C.) was the extrainningsoftball.com player of the week. The Appalachian State commit tossed a pair of perfect games.