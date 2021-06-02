You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Berkeley pitcher, Stratford coach claim Region 7-AAAAA softball honors

Berkeley High School sophomore Abby Prince and Stratford High School coach Ashton Revan emerged with the Region 7-AAAAA softball superlatives released on June 2.

Prince helped power the Stags to the region crown with a strong swing at the dish and some nice work inside the circle. Berkeley (28-5) finished unbeaten against region foes and ended the season in the Class AAAAA Lower State championship series.

Revan guided the Knights to a runner-up finish in region play and a spot in the Class AAAAA playoffs.

Fellow Stags joining Prince on the all-region squad are her sister C Gracie Prince, SS Jersey Silver and P/OF Gracie DeCuir.

Stratford’s all-region selections are P Payton Cox, OF Tayler Jenkins and IF Aubre Varner.

Wando’s picks are IF/OF Olivia Gilbert, OF/IF San Bumgarner and IF Mercedes Baker.

SS Jenna Krol and OF Ciera Fenton made it from Cane Bay.

Representing Goose Creek on the all-region team are IF Maddie Humphries and IF Jaycie Rodriguez, the lone middle schooler to earn an all-region nod.