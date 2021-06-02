Berkeley pitcher, Stratford coach claim Region 7-AAAAA softball honors

Moncks Corner, SC (29461)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.