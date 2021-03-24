Berkeley mauling opposition

The 2020 Berkeley High School softball team never got the opportunity to see how it really stacked up statewide but Stags coach Kelley Dillon is convinced her team was one of the best.
The COVID-19 pandemic stopped spring sports in their tracks, though. For Berkeley’s softball team, that meant the highlight of the season was going 5-0 in the Lady Rebel Invitational at Byrnes or maybe beating rival Hanahan in a non-region game.
“We had a strong team last year, and we’re returning every one but two of those players,” Dillon said. “We have some unfinished business because of how COVID-19 interrupted our run last year. Everybody is itching to get back out there.”
The bats have been explosive so far this spring. Berkeley erupted for 18 runs twice in a three-game series against Fort Dorchester in the first week of the regular season and opened the Region 7-AAAAA slate with a 27-0 rout of Goose Creek on March 22.
In one of those, the bottom third of the order collected eight hits. There doesn't appear to be an easy out among Berkeley's starters. Six players on the roster have either signed or committed to play college softball in the future.
“We have a very strong team all the way through the lineup from top to bottom,” Dillon said. “In the dugout and on the field, everybody is working to achieve our goal one game at a time.”
And that includes Dillon, who is always seeking ways for the squad to improve. It’s been easier than you think, even if the Stags have lit up the scoreboard.
“People look at the scoreboard and see 27-0 but I see where we can be more patient at the plate,” Dillon said. “I see where we can tighten up all those little things in the field. I find things we can work on because we’re striving for perfection. There will always be things to work on.”
Gracie DeCuir, also the team’s top hurler, leads the Stags at the plate so far, going 14 of 17 with nine RBIs in the first four games from the second spot in the order. Leadoff hitter SS Jersey Silver is 8 of 16 with five RBIs. Three-hole hitter OF Abby Prince is 9 of 17 with 10 RBIs. Catcher Gracie Prince has eight hits in 17 at-bats with eight RBIs. Standing out at the bottom of the order is outfielder Jakayla McKelvey, who is 8 of 13 with six RBIs. First baseman Riley Daniel has flashed some pop, too, launching a two-run home run among her handful of hits.
DeCuir, Abby Prince and Caroline Ballentine have victories inside the circle.