Berkeley girls take next step

Crystal Peace covered her face with both hands while the rest of Berkeley High School nation celebrated all around her.
The Lady Stags basketball coach enjoyed a moment with herself as the final seconds ticked down on a 44-38 victory over visiting James Island in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs on Friday.
It continues the best season on the hardwood for Berkeley (15-9) since 2001 when it made it to the Lower State final. A strong bond is to credit for their success this winter.
“I’m a basketball coach but I’m about these kids first and foremost,” Peace said. “We do a lot of stuff that has nothing to do with basketball to help them buy in to being a family. They’ve bought in. They like each other and that really helps us.”
Peace’s team moves on to square off with Wando High School in Mt. Pleasant on Monday. Berkeley lost twice to Wando in Region 7-AAAAA play.
Wando advanced with a 49-42 win at Summerville on Friday.
“These girls aren’t ready for it to be over,” Peace said.
The winner advances to the Lower State title game at 5 p.m. on Saturday in Florence.
The Berkeley-Wando winner will face off with either defending state champion Goose Creek or River Bluff in Florence.
Against James Island, center Peighton Jambor led Berkeley with 13 points while forward Realyte Douglas added 10 points. Guard Skylar Scott chipped in nine points and Jordan Faison eight.
Augusta Dixon and Nabrayja Washington scored 15 points apiece to lead James Island, which ends the season 13-13.
Berkeley led at each quarter mark and built a 36-26 advantage in the first minute of the final period but James Island didn’t go away, going on a 10-2 run to pull within 38-36 on Dixon’s free throws with over two minutes left.
Douglas and Jyahni Smith knocked down clutch free throws in the final minute to seal it for Berkeley.
The Lady Stags also held on to win their playoff opener, 36-34, on Feb. 18 at West Florence. It was Berkeley's first postseason win since 2007-08.
Jambor led with 11 points and 14 rebounds while Scott and Smith added seven points each.