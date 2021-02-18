Berkeley girls punch playoff ticket

The Berkeley High School girls basketball team is back in the Class 5A playoffs and looking to see if it can assemble another playoff run.
Last season, the Stags won a postseason game for the first time since 2007-08 and ended up going all the way to the third round for the first time since 2001.
Berkeley was one of two teams from Region 7-AAAAA to advance.
“We were up and down all year but I’m not going to complain,” BHS coach Crystal Peace said. “We had our games where we played bad but we had our games where it all came together. I’m thankful we’re in.”
Peace’s team enters the postseason with a 6-4 overall mark and was 3-3 in region play, losing twice to region champion Wando High School.
The Stags are set to travel to Region 6-AAAAA champion Sumter High School on Feb. 22 and would take on Region 8-AAAAA champion Summerville High School or Dutch Fork High School on Feb. 25.
“We have to do all the little things,” Peace said. “If we do that, it gives us a shot to compete with anybody we play against.”
Peace believed it was not doing those little things that led to a loss to Stratford earlier in the week. In particular, she didn’t think her team was excited to compete.
“It was just a lack of intensity and a lack of hustle,” Peace said after a 62-47 victory over Cane Bay that locked up a runner-up finish in Region 7-AAAAA. “We had some very specific goals, and one of those was to control their effort. I thought they did that tonight.”
Forward Peighton Jambor led Berkeley with 22 points, including 14 in the second half as the Stags turned a six-point advantage into a comfortable win. Guard Jyahni Smith added 15 points and Denasia McCutcheon-Major chipped in eight points. Forward Rosa Lee Faison contributed seven points.
The playoffs mark the end of the road for three Berkeley seniors.
In the boys game, Cane Bay won 69-52.
Christian Smith led the Cobras with 16 points while Rob McLeod added 15 points. Xavier Adams and Jordyn McKeen chipped in 11 points apiece.
Damon Brown scored 10 points to pace Berkeley and Jalen Wallace chipped in nine points.