Berkeley Baseball finished 6-0

Landy Cox concedes preseason scrimmages against the top dogs in high school baseball were just that, preseason scrimmages.
But the Berkeley Stags baseball team more than held their own against the SC Baseball Coaches Association’s No. 1 squads in 3A, 4A and 5A and were out to a perfect start this spring before COVID-19 concerns brought the curtains down on March 17.
Spring sports seasons officially got the axe on April 22 and public schools were closed for the rest of the academic term.
“I guess we were expecting it because it had been drawn out a little bit,” Berkeley baseball coach Landy Cox said. “It wasn’t something that was devastating because we saw it coming but it’s still one of those things where it gives you a little something in the gut when you hear it.”
The Stags had just improved to 6-0 with back-to-back shutouts of Hanahan (4-0) and Stall (13-0) before everything came to a screeching halt, ending the high school careers of six senior baseball players. Half of their wins were shutouts and two others were blowouts.
While five of the six are headed off to play a sport at the next level, college is just not the same, Cox tells his players.
“It’s like I tell them, you can go play in college but it’s not like playing for the guys you grew up with from a blue-collar town like Moncks Corner,” Cox said. “We're out here in the country. Your parents have grinded together to do things. It doesn’t matter where you go. It’s not the same as a high school locker room.”
The squad’s six seniors were Jordan Kullnat, Jeffrey Zeigler, Michael Singletary, Eric Green, Jed Hutson and Jake Dunn.
All six seniors contributed in the Stags’ win over Stall, their last time together. Zeigler had two hits and three RBIs and Dunn added two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Singletary, Kullnat, Hutson and Green each scored runs.
Cox intends to hold Berkeley’s annual youth baseball camp this upcoming summer but it may get moved back from early June to July or maybe August.
“I think kids will be chomping at the bit to do something by then,” he said.
The Berkeley baseball camp generally draws 100 kids each summer.