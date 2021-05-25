Baseball players named all-state

Prep spring sports athletes made up for lost time in 2021, managing to complete full seasons just a year after being totally shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
State championships for spring sports have now been decided except for two, baseball and softball. The Upper and Lower State championship series are underway this week, with state championships in the five SCHSL classifications to be decided next week.
With the completion of sports seasons comes the release of various all-state and all-region teams, selected to honor the top performers from 2021. These lists are made a little more special after not having any all-state or all-region teams a year ago.
The S.C. baseball coaches association announced their 2021 all-state teams in each classification, as well as region and state players of the year. Locally, 14 players were selected.
Berkeley pitcher Chevy Wrenn was tabbed as the Region 7-AAAAA player of the year, and West Ashley pitcher Alex Smalls is the Region 8-AAAAA player of the year.
Wrenn and Smalls are joined on the AAAAA all-state team by Cole Messina, Aidan Hunter and PJ Morlando of Summerville, and Tyler Christmas of Fort Dorchester.
James Island’s Hogan Garner is the lone selection for the Class AAAA all-state team. Bishop England’s Daniel Brooks is the Region 8-AAA player of the year, with teammate Chase Loggins joining him on the AAA all-state team.
Tripp Williams of Philip Simmons is the Region 6-AA player of the year. Tristan Skipper of Philip Simmons and Jake Herndon of Woodland also are Class AA all-state picks.
Jacob Crabb of Palmetto Scholars Academy is the Region 7-A player of the year and a member of the Class A all-state team. Also selected in Class A is Clay Schaffer of Lowcountry Leadership.
Summerville Baseball 7,
Berkeley 6
Summerville held off a late Berkeley rally to take the first game of the Class 5A Lower State baseball championship series on May 24.
Game 2 was set for May 26 at Berkeley’s Jim Bradley Field (after press time).
Berkeley got on the board first with an unearned run in the top of the second, but Summerville rallied for a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame on consecutive RBI doubles by Carson Messina and Mason Hutto.
Cole Messina opened the bottom the third with a solo homer to dead center, making the score 3-1. Lane Tobin later added an RBI single for a 4-1 Green Wave lead after three innings.
The Stags, however, would not go away, striking for two runs in the top of the fourth inning with Austin Hewette delivering the runs with an RBI single, cutting the lead to 4-3.
Summerville threatened in the fourth, but Berkeley’s Miller McGuire threw out a runner at home to end the inning.
The Green Wave added three runs in the bottom of the fifth, two on wild pitches and another on an RBI groundout, sending the game to the sixth with a 7-3 Summerville lead.
Summerville walked four batters and committed an error, allowing the Stags to score three runs to cut the lead to 7-6.
Summerville sophomore Noah Chapman slammed the door on the Berkeley rally in the sixth and struck out the side in the top of the seventh.
All-Region 8-AAA soccer
Boys
Bishop England – Nick DeFazio, Zander Mullen, Christopher Richardson, Zachary Michael, Benjamin Lordi. Oceanside Collegiate – Michael John Perry, Dominick D’Elia, Ted Van Thullenar. Academic Magnet – Jake Myers, Pope Kennedy. Hanahan – Seth Long. North Charleston – Kevin Vidal.
Girls
Oceanside Collegiate – Jordan Carretta, Julia Cosgrove, Shae Baldwin, Hannah Denton, Korbin Heyward. Academic Magnet – Gracie Mochizuki, Kaylin Morris, Marie Archambault. Bishop England – Kayla Vroman, Lauren Berrigan. Hanahan – Alani Hall. Battery Creek – Natalie Cruz-Woodley.