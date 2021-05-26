Ashley Ridge forces Game 3 in Lower State softball championship series

Ashley Ridge forced a decisive third game for the Class AAAAA Lower State softball championship with a 5-2 victory over Berkeley on May 26 in Summerville.
The Foxes plated four runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 5-2 lead and survived a late rally by the Stags.
Berkeley (28-4) loaded the bases with one out in the seventh but the game ended on a fly ball to the outfield that turned into a double play when Foxes outfielder Tamiyah Whitlock threw out a runner at the plate.
“Monday wasn’t our best game,” Ashley Ridge coach Larissa Shannon said. “We made some errors. We are a very young team so many of our players haven’t been here in this spotlight before. Some hadn’t even been in the playoffs before so it is a very different situation for them. Today we were confident from the start and I think that was the big difference. We played with intensity and made the big plays when we had to.”
Ashley Ridge defeated the Stags for only the second time in six meetings this season.
Jersey Silver had two hits and scored twice for the Stags.
Ashley Ridge's Whitlock was 2 for 4.
Ashley Ridge pitcher Skylar Crabtree scattered six hits and struck out two batters. Both runs she allowed were earned.
The series was scheduled to conclude after press time.