All-state picks named

The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association has released the names on its all-state lists and some starred on Lowcountry courts this winter.

Cross junior forward Taia Gattis earned a spot on the girls Class A team after another stellar season on the hardwood. Gattis averaged 15 points per game while grabbing 12 boards a contest. She added four blocks and two assists a game.

Cane Bay High School sophomore guard Alaina Nettles is on the girls Class 5A all-state team. Nettles poured in a team-high 14.8 rebounds and grabbed 7.8 boards a game while tallying three assists and 4.7 steals per game.

Two Goose Creek High School players earned spots on the boys Class 5A all-state team. Junior guard Demetri Simmons averaged 9.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals while senior forward Yaturi Bolton averaged a team-high 11 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Behind Simmons and Bolton, the Gators captured the Region 7-AAAAA championship and finished unbeaten in the regular season. Bolton also earned Region 7-AAAAA player of the year honors while Gators coach Blake Hall was the region’s boys coach of the year.

Additional all-state players from the Berkeley County School District are Philip Simmons sophomore guard Kennedy Rivers (Class 2A girls) and Philip Simmons junior guard Miles Haight (Class 2A boys).

Also, the all-Region 7-AAAAA teams are listed below:

All-Region 7-AAAAA Teams

Boys

Goose Creek

Yaturi Bolton (Region player of year)

Demetri Simmons

Taijon Simmons

Wando

Jackson Lewandowski

Will Hill

Stratford

David Washington

Caleb Pratt

Berkeley

Jalen Wallace

Trey Minor

Cane Bay

Christian Smith

Jordyn McKeen

Girls

Wando

Dylan Silber (Region player of year)

Miriam Berle

Ava Curry

Berkeley

Peighton Jambor

Jyahni Smith

Goose Creek

Sharriah Green

Samiyah Grant

Cane Bay

Alaina Nettles

Amya Henderson

Stratford

Kaleyia Brown

Yasmine Cook