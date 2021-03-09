All-state picks named

The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association has released the names on its all-state lists and some starred on Lowcountry courts this winter.
Cross junior forward Taia Gattis earned a spot on the girls Class A team after another stellar season on the hardwood. Gattis averaged 15 points per game while grabbing 12 boards a contest. She added four blocks and two assists a game.
Cane Bay High School sophomore guard Alaina Nettles is on the girls Class 5A all-state team. Nettles poured in a team-high 14.8 rebounds and grabbed 7.8 boards a game while tallying three assists and 4.7 steals per game.
Two Goose Creek High School players earned spots on the boys Class 5A all-state team. Junior guard Demetri Simmons averaged 9.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals while senior forward Yaturi Bolton averaged a team-high 11 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Behind Simmons and Bolton, the Gators captured the Region 7-AAAAA championship and finished unbeaten in the regular season. Bolton also earned Region 7-AAAAA player of the year honors while Gators coach Blake Hall was the region’s boys coach of the year.
Additional all-state players from the Berkeley County School District are Philip Simmons sophomore guard Kennedy Rivers (Class 2A girls) and Philip Simmons junior guard Miles Haight (Class 2A boys).
Also, the all-Region 7-AAAAA teams are listed below:
All-Region 7-AAAAA Teams
Boys
Goose Creek
Yaturi Bolton (Region player of year)
Demetri Simmons
Taijon Simmons
Wando
Jackson Lewandowski
Will Hill
Stratford
David Washington
Caleb Pratt
Berkeley
Jalen Wallace
Trey Minor
Cane Bay
Christian Smith
Jordyn McKeen
Girls
Wando
Dylan Silber (Region player of year)
Miriam Berle
Ava Curry
Berkeley
Peighton Jambor
Jyahni Smith
Goose Creek
Sharriah Green
Samiyah Grant
Cane Bay
Alaina Nettles
Amya Henderson
Stratford
Kaleyia Brown
Yasmine Cook