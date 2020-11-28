ACROSS THE COUNTY: Knights counting on senior guards

The Stratford High School boys basketball team returns to the hardwood with some keys pieces back from a squad that advanced to the Class 5A playoffs before falling in a competitive battle to an eventual Lower State finalist.
Two of those are senior guards Jontae Adams and Ja’Rel Cheeseborough, preseason all-region picks and the proverbial glue for the Knights.
“They’re ready to lead,” Stratford coach Michael Jenkins said. “They’re pretty good guards in this area and they give us a chance to be competitive.”
Adams averaged 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.4 steals on the way to an all-region nod last season.
Cheeseborough chipped in 8.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals a contest as a junior.
They bring energy on both ends of the floor.
“We still have the type of team that wants to pressure the ball and get up and down the floor,” Jenkins said. “We’re going to play four guards so we’ll be smaller on the defensive side but quicker on the other end of the floor. We didn’t get everybody back from last year so we need to get some guys some experience early before we get to region.”
Last year, the Knights won 13 games and placed fourth in the region. They pushed Conway to the wire in a close playoff loss in the opening round.
Jenkins is still waiting on one key player for the upcoming campaign.
Returning all-region selection David Washington, a senior forward, is out with an injury through at least December. Jenkins said Washington is eyeing a January return but he is not counting on it. Definitely, he’s wishing for it, though.
“He tells me every day he’s going to be ready to go,” Jenkins said. “Obviously, with him being a senior, we really want for him to be able to get back. We’ll just have to wait and see.”
The rest of the top five are junior forward Caleb Pratt, junior guard Kenyon Johnson and junior guard Jaleel Johnson. At 6-5, Pratt is the tallest player on the team. He averaged 3.8 points and 3.4 boards a contest last season.
The first two off the bench are junior forward Avery Heyward and junior guard Braxton Williams.
The Knights host Ashley Ridge on Tuesday, Dec. 1 and play the Swamp Foxes on the road on Friday, Dec. 4.
Stratford then travels to Fort Dorchester on Dec. 8 and hosts the Patriots on Dec. 11.
“The first few weeks we want to be able to figure out our top eight,” Jenkins said. “The first few games we’ll find out who is really ready and what role guys are going to be able to play before region kicks off in January.”
Hawks year older on hardwood
Hanahan High School’s boys basketball team will set sail with a team better equipped to compete on the hardwood this winter.
Last year, the Hawks finished 4-21 overall and 1-9 against region foes..
“Thankfully we’re a year older than we were last year,” HHS coach Pieter Smits said. “Now, all those freshmen and sophomores are sophomores and juniors. We’ve got a stronger team than we’ve been the last year or two. I’m looking forward to see what they can possibly do.”
The returning group is led by sophomore F/G Keith Bryant, one of the squad’s top scorers and rebounders who earned all-region honors in 2019-20. Junior center Kit Cooper was another one of the top rebounders last season and earned all-region honors.
Smits believes a season beneath the lights in football has helped develop Cooper into a more physical player around the basket. Same story with sophomore guard Malik Horry, a backcourt backup last season.
Junior Abbott Schutz has a bead on the shooting guard spot and a nice outside shot if he gets an opening. Senior C/F Christian Mottley and senior G/F Johnathan Shelton are in the mix for substantial minutes, too.
“We’re going to be able to be more aggressive on offense this year and we’ll be able to mix up our defenses more,” Smits said. “We’re a lot more athletic and we have more speed. We need to keep opponents on their toes because our region didn’t get any easier. It’s going to be a battle every night. It’s going to be a fun season. Hopefully we’ll be able to compete in the region and be one of the top two teams in the region so we can make the playoffs.”